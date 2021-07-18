Freshmen Faces: S Saint McLeod

Height: 5'11" Weight: 197

Hometown: Philadelphia

High school: Imhotep Institute

Why he chose West Virginia: "West Virginia is one of my favorite schools, I love everything about their program. I love how the energy in the program is always super high when I visit, the coaches are great and it's a great atmosphere."

Power Five Offers: Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Tennessee.

Group of Five Offers: Bowling Green, Kent State, Temple.

Evaluation: McLeod is a vicious hitter that can be extremely helpful when coming downhill and stopping the run game. He possesses great hands and makes really good jumps on routes, which will oftentimes lead to interceptions. He's got a very similar game to that of former West Virginia safety, Tykee Smith.

Playing time projection: McLeod can make an immediate impact within the defense, especially with a thin safety group. McLeod will likely see a lot of playing time early in his career, just like Smith did.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Freshmen Faces: QB Will "Goose" Crowder

Freshmen Faces: RB Justin Johnson Jr.

Freshmen Faces: RB Jaylen Anderson

Freshmen Faces: WR Kaden Prather

Freshmen Faces: TE Victor Wikström

Freshmen Faces: TE Treylan Davis

Freshmen Faces: OT Wyatt Milum

Freshmen Faces: OL Tomas Rimac

Freshmen Faces: DL Hammond Russell

Freshmen Faces: DL Brayden Dudley

Freshmen Faces: DL Edward Vesterinen

Freshmen Faces: LB Ja'Corey Hammett

Freshmen Faces: CB Andrew Wilson-Lamp

Freshmen Faces: S Aubrey Burks

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.