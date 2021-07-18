Freshmen Faces: S Saint McLeod
Height: 5'11" Weight: 197
Hometown: Philadelphia
High school: Imhotep Institute
Why he chose West Virginia: "West Virginia is one of my favorite schools, I love everything about their program. I love how the energy in the program is always super high when I visit, the coaches are great and it's a great atmosphere."
Power Five Offers: Iowa State, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Tennessee.
Group of Five Offers: Bowling Green, Kent State, Temple.
Evaluation: McLeod is a vicious hitter that can be extremely helpful when coming downhill and stopping the run game. He possesses great hands and makes really good jumps on routes, which will oftentimes lead to interceptions. He's got a very similar game to that of former West Virginia safety, Tykee Smith.
Playing time projection: McLeod can make an immediate impact within the defense, especially with a thin safety group. McLeod will likely see a lot of playing time early in his career, just like Smith did.
