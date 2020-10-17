Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Kansas

The Mountaineers are getting set to welcome in fans for the first time this season as they take on the Kansas Jayhawks. To give you everything you need to know about today's game, we have created this gameday guide which has our staff picks for this week's college football slate along with numerous articles centered around West Virginia vs Kansas.

Three Players to Watch in Mountaineer Offense vs Kansas

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas

Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 7

Stacking Up: West Virginia Offense vs Kansas

Kansas HC Les Miles Will Not Coach vs West Virginia

WVU Uniform Combo vs Kansas

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas

Expect Some Shakeup at Receiver vs Kansas

Kansas Players to Watch: Offense

Neal Brown Previews Kansas

WVU Depth Chart: Kansas Edition

