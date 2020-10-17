Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Kansas
Schuyler Callihan
The Mountaineers are getting set to welcome in fans for the first time this season as they take on the Kansas Jayhawks. To give you everything you need to know about today's game, we have created this gameday guide which has our staff picks for this week's college football slate along with numerous articles centered around West Virginia vs Kansas.
Three Players to Watch in Mountaineer Offense vs Kansas
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas
Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 7
Stacking Up: West Virginia Offense vs Kansas
Kansas HC Les Miles Will Not Coach vs West Virginia
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas
Expect Some Shakeup at Receiver vs Kansas
Kansas Players to Watch: Offense
WVU Depth Chart: Kansas Edition
