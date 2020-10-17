SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Kansas

Schuyler Callihan

SeasonSummary_2020_FB_KU

The Mountaineers are getting set to welcome in fans for the first time this season as they take on the Kansas Jayhawks. To give you everything you need to know about today's game, we have created this gameday guide which has our staff picks for this week's college football slate along with numerous articles centered around West Virginia vs Kansas.

Three Players to Watch in Mountaineer Offense vs Kansas

Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 7

Stacking Up: West Virginia Offense vs Kansas

Kansas HC Les Miles Will Not Coach vs West Virginia

WVU Uniform Combo vs Kansas

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas

Expect Some Shakeup at Receiver vs Kansas

Kansas Players to Watch: Offense

Neal Brown Previews Kansas

WVU Depth Chart: Kansas Edition

Football

COMMUNITY

A Quick Look at Kansas Acting Head Coach Joshua Eargle

We take a look at acting head coach Joshua Eagle

Christopher Hall

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas

Our staff offers their thoughts on West Virginia's matchup vs Kansas

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Defensive Lineman Decommits from West Virginia

The Mountaineers now have just 15 commits in the 2021 class

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Kansas HC Les Miles Will Not Coach vs WVU

The 0-3 Kansas Jayhawks will be without their head coach this Saturday vs West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Sports Illustrated Publishers Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 7

An updated look at the Big 12 Power Rankings

Schuyler Callihan

Stacking Up: West Virginia Offense vs Kansas

Does the Mountaineers offense overpower Kansas?

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Commits Game Schedule for Weekend of 10/16

This week's slate for WVU's class of 2021 football commits

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Commit Has a Monster Night Racking Up Tackles

This guy is going to be a problem for opposing Big 12 teams in the future.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Unveils Uniform Combo vs. Kansas

West Virginia going with a traditional uniform against Kansas

Christopher Hall

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Kansas

The Mountaineers are a huge favorite this Saturday, but can they cover?

Schuyler Callihan

