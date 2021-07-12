Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting WVU's 2021 CB Order

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we move onto the cornerbacks.

Starters: Nicktroy Fortune, Jackie Matthews

Nicktroy Fortune has been rock solid in his first two years as a starting corner. Now, I'm expecting Fortune to elevate his game even further and become one of the top corners in the Big 12. One thing that is holding Fortune back is his lack of aggressiveness in coverage. Neal Brown pointed this out earlier this offseason and said that he wants him to take more chances and snag some more interceptions.

Jackie Matthews didn't see much of the field a year ago but that's because Dreshun Miller played at such a high level that former co-defensive coordinator, Jahmile Addae, didn't want to take him off the field. If you look at Matthews' track record, he's been a winner everywhere he's been and he's also been a star. He is skilled in both man and zone coverage but probably a little more efficient in one-on-one coverage. He has all of the tools needed to develop into a shutdown corner.

Backups: Daryl Porter Jr., Charles Woods, Andrew Wilson-Lamp

Prior to the start of last season, Porter was receiving praise from the WVU coaching staff for how quickly he was adjusting to the college level. However, his body just wasn't strong enough nor ready enough to take on the types of receivers he would be facing in the Big 12. Now that he has a whole year in the system and an offseason to thicken his frame and bulk up, Porter Jr. should be competing for a starting spot. Porter's development became even more crucial following the news of Dreshun Miller transferring out earlier this offseason.

During his three seasons at Illinois State, Charles Woods tallied 84 tackles, 27 pass deflections, and six interceptions. In 2019 he earned HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-America honorable mention honors. Woods was also the Redbirds' primary punt returner and could bring some additional value to the special teams unit for the Mountaineers. He brings much-needed experience to a young corner group.

Andrew Wilson-Lamp is someone the coaching staff is very excited about. He's got great ball skills and has the speed to match up with the fastest receivers in the league. With the three guys WVU has returning plus the addition of Woods, it's highly unlikely that he will see many defensive snaps. They may get his feet wet on special teams but he is one that they will be developing for the future.

