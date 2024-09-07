Mountaineers Now

WVU Depth Chart vs. Albany

West Virginia releases the depth chart for the evening matchup against Albany.

Christopher Hall

West Virginia running back Jahiem White prepares for a play in the first half of an NCAA football game against Penn State, Saturday, August 31, 2024, in Morgantown, W. Va.
West Virginia running back Jahiem White prepares for a play in the first half of an NCAA football game against Penn State, Saturday, August 31, 2024, in Morgantown, W. Va. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

The West Virginia Mountaineers host the Albany Great Danes Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action is streaming on ESPN+.

OFFENSE

QB: Garrett Greene, Nicco Marchiol

RB: Jahiem White OR CJ Donaldson

WR (X): Hudson Clement OR Justin Robinson

WR (H): Traylon Ray, Rodney Gallagher III

WR (Z): Preston Fox OR Jaden Bray

LG: Tomas Rimac, Sullivan Weidman

C: Brandon Yates, Landen Livingston

RG: Ja'Quay Hubbard, Nick Krahe

RT: Nick Malone, Xavier Bausley

DEFENSE

DE: Sean Martin, TJ Jackson,

NT: Fatorma Mulbah OR Hammond Russell IV

DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood

BANDIT: Tyrin Bradley Jr., Ty French

WLB: Josiah Trotter OR Ben Cutter

MLB: Trey Lathan, Caden Biser

SPEAR: Aubrey Burks, Zae Jennings

CB: Ayden Garnes, TJ Crandall

FS: Anthony Wilson, Jaheem Joseph

CAT: Kekoura Tarnue, Israel Boyce

CB: Garnett Hollis Jr., Dontez Fagan

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Michael Hayes, RJ Kocan

H: Leighton Bechdel, Oliver Straw

P: Oliver Straw, Leighton Bechdel

KO: Michael Hayes

LS: Austin Brinkman, Macguire Moss

KR: Hudson Clement, Traylon Ray

