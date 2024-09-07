WVU Depth Chart vs. Albany
The West Virginia Mountaineers host the Albany Great Danes Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action is streaming on ESPN+.
OFFENSE
QB: Garrett Greene, Nicco Marchiol
RB: Jahiem White OR CJ Donaldson
WR (X): Hudson Clement OR Justin Robinson
WR (H): Traylon Ray, Rodney Gallagher III
WR (Z): Preston Fox OR Jaden Bray
LG: Tomas Rimac, Sullivan Weidman
C: Brandon Yates, Landen Livingston
RG: Ja'Quay Hubbard, Nick Krahe
RT: Nick Malone, Xavier Bausley
DEFENSE
DE: Sean Martin, TJ Jackson,
NT: Fatorma Mulbah OR Hammond Russell IV
DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood
BANDIT: Tyrin Bradley Jr., Ty French
WLB: Josiah Trotter OR Ben Cutter
MLB: Trey Lathan, Caden Biser
SPEAR: Aubrey Burks, Zae Jennings
CB: Ayden Garnes, TJ Crandall
FS: Anthony Wilson, Jaheem Joseph
CAT: Kekoura Tarnue, Israel Boyce
CB: Garnett Hollis Jr., Dontez Fagan
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Michael Hayes, RJ Kocan
H: Leighton Bechdel, Oliver Straw
P: Oliver Straw, Leighton Bechdel
KO: Michael Hayes
LS: Austin Brinkman, Macguire Moss
KR: Hudson Clement, Traylon Ray
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Albany
WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Albany Game
ESPN+ Broadcast Team Announced for West Virginia vs. Albany
9 WVU True Freshman Who Could Make a Move vs. Albany
WVU's History vs. FCS Opponents
College Football 25 Simulation: West Virginia vs. Albany
Spread & Over/Under Predictions vs. Albany
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Albany
ESPN FPI Leans Heavily to WVU in Matchup with Albany
Jaheem Joseph Transferred to WVU for 'Chance to Get in the Playoffs'
Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 2