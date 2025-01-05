What Geno Smith Needs to Do to Unlock $6 Million of Incentives in Season Finale
The Seattle Seahawks won't be going to the postseason, but there is still a lot to play for today as they look to close out their season on a strong note against a divisional rival, the Los Angeles Rams.
Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith has maybe the most to play for today, as he can earn up to as much as $6 million in incentives.
What has to happen for Smith to cash in?
Incentive No. 1 - 186 Passing Yards
Smith is on the verge of setting a new single-season career high in passing yards and needs 186 yards to do it. If he accomplishes that feat, he'll cash in on a $2 million bonus. Fortunately for Geno, the Rams rank 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (223.6).
Incentive No. 2 - Finish with a career-high completion percentage
Another single-season high mark is within reach. Coming into today's game, Geno has a completion percentage of 70.2%. Smith's best completion percentage for a season was 69.8, which came in 2022. If he's able to keep that above 69.8%, he'll earn another $2 million.
Incentive No. 3 - Win the game
This one is simple: win, and you get paid. Notching a 10th win would give Smith another $2 million bonus.
The Seahawks and Rams are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST on FOX.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Division II RB LJ Turner Commits to West Virginia
Rich Rodriguez Comments on the Hiring of Former WVU RB Noel Devine
Youngstown State WR Transfer Cyrus Traugh Commits to WVU
Cornerback Jacolby Spells to Return to West Virginia for Final Year