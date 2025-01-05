Mountaineers Now

What Geno Smith Needs to Do to Unlock $6 Million of Incentives in Season Finale

It could be a huge payday for the former Mountaineer quarterback.

Schuyler Callihan

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks won't be going to the postseason, but there is still a lot to play for today as they look to close out their season on a strong note against a divisional rival, the Los Angeles Rams.

Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith has maybe the most to play for today, as he can earn up to as much as $6 million in incentives.

What has to happen for Smith to cash in?

Incentive No. 1 - 186 Passing Yards

Smith is on the verge of setting a new single-season career high in passing yards and needs 186 yards to do it. If he accomplishes that feat, he'll cash in on a $2 million bonus. Fortunately for Geno, the Rams rank 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (223.6).

Incentive No. 2 - Finish with a career-high completion percentage

Another single-season high mark is within reach. Coming into today's game, Geno has a completion percentage of 70.2%. Smith's best completion percentage for a season was 69.8, which came in 2022. If he's able to keep that above 69.8%, he'll earn another $2 million.

Incentive No. 3 - Win the game

This one is simple: win, and you get paid. Notching a 10th win would give Smith another $2 million bonus.

The Seahawks and Rams are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST on FOX.

