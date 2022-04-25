Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin cornerback Caesar Williams

An NFL Draft profile for former Wisconsin Badgers corner Caesar Williams.

With the NFL Draft set to occur April 28-30, some of Wisconsin's top players from last year's team are prepping for what could be a defining moment in their lives.

Some Badgers will ultimately hear their name called during one of the seven rounds worth of draft selections, while others will sign on as preferred free agents. Others may begin their careers in the XFL or move on from their professional football dreams altogether.

With that in mind, we at All Badgers will profile some former Badgers who have a chance at being selected in the NFL Draft over the next two weeks. For each player, we will profile who they are, their statistics and athletic testing numbers, where they could be selected, and some of the teams that could make sense.

Today we turn our attention to former Wisconsin cornerback Caesar Williams.

Bio

  • Name: Caesar Williams
  • Position: Cornerback
  • Jersey number: No. 21
  • Hometown: Grand Prairie, Texas
  • High school: South Grand Prairie High School
  • Recruiting information: 3-star 
  • College major: Life Sciences Communication

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot
  • Weight: 188 pounds
College stats

YearGames playedTacklesTackles for lossInterceptionsPasses defended

Freshman

2

0

0

0

0

Sophomore

12

24

0

1

4

Junior

14

35

4.5

1

12

Senior (COVID)

7

13

1

0

2

5th Year

12

24

0

3

9

Pro Day numbers

  • 40-yard dash: 4.59
  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.16
  • 3-cone: 6.91
  • Broad jump: 116"
  • Vertical jump: 32.5"

Mock draft projections

Caesar Williams is expected to go undrafted. The 6-foot cornerback will look to sign on with a team in free agency. 

Possible teams of interest

Teams that primarily rely on a zone scheme could give Williams a look as an undrafted free agent. He also played special teams with the Badgers which could work in his favor.

All 32 NFL teams were in attendance for Wisconsin's Pro Day back on March 9.

Wisconsin cornerback Caesar Williams (Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)
