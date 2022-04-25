2022 NFL Draft Preview: Wisconsin cornerback Caesar Williams
With the NFL Draft set to occur April 28-30, some of Wisconsin's top players from last year's team are prepping for what could be a defining moment in their lives.
Some Badgers will ultimately hear their name called during one of the seven rounds worth of draft selections, while others will sign on as preferred free agents. Others may begin their careers in the XFL or move on from their professional football dreams altogether.
With that in mind, we at All Badgers will profile some former Badgers who have a chance at being selected in the NFL Draft over the next two weeks. For each player, we will profile who they are, their statistics and athletic testing numbers, where they could be selected, and some of the teams that could make sense.
Today we turn our attention to former Wisconsin cornerback Caesar Williams.
Bio
- Name: Caesar Williams
- Position: Cornerback
- Jersey number: No. 21
- Hometown: Grand Prairie, Texas
- High school: South Grand Prairie High School
- Recruiting information: 3-star
- College major: Life Sciences Communication
Measurables
- Height: 6-foot
- Weight: 188 pounds
College stats
|Year
|Games played
|Tackles
|Tackles for loss
|Interceptions
|Passes defended
Freshman
2
0
0
0
0
Sophomore
12
24
0
1
4
Junior
14
35
4.5
1
12
Senior (COVID)
7
13
1
0
2
5th Year
12
24
0
3
9
Pro Day numbers
- 40-yard dash: 4.59
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.16
- 3-cone: 6.91
- Broad jump: 116"
- Vertical jump: 32.5"
Mock draft projections
Caesar Williams is expected to go undrafted. The 6-foot cornerback will look to sign on with a team in free agency.
Possible teams of interest
Teams that primarily rely on a zone scheme could give Williams a look as an undrafted free agent. He also played special teams with the Badgers which could work in his favor.
All 32 NFL teams were in attendance for Wisconsin's Pro Day back on March 9.
