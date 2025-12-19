BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 for Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley
Anderson "The Spider" Silva meets Tyron "The Chosen One" Woodley in a six-round cruiserweight boxing bout on Friday, Dec. 19, as part of the Jake vs Joshua: Judgment Day card streaming live on Netflix from Miami's Kaseya Center. New BetMGM users can claim BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to secure up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses, making this legendary MMA crossover bout even more compelling. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 and provides excellent value for betting on this intriguing matchup between two former UFC champions transitioning to professional boxing, with Silva (3-2 in boxing) facing Woodley (0-2) who stepped in after Chris Weidman's injury withdrawal.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer details for Silva vs Woodley
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides first-time users with protection on their initial wager up to $1,500 in bonus bets. New customers must use the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1500 during registration and make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for this welcome offer. If your first bet on Silva vs Woodley or any other market wins, you keep the cash winnings plus your original stake.
However, if your initial wager loses, BetMGM returns your full stake as bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum. The bonus code for BetMGM determines how these bonus bets are distributed based on your qualifying wager amount:
- Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake.
- Wagers of $50 or less receive one bonus bet equal to your original stake amount.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly.
- You must use bonus bet tokens on new wagers, and BetMGM does not return the bonus bet stake when it wins.
For example, if you bet $1,000 on Silva to defeat Woodley and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets. If you wagered $40 on Woodley to win and lost, you would get one $40 bonus bet. This structure allows flexibility in how you use your returned stake for future betting opportunities on the Silva vs Woodley card or other sports markets.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM promo code SI1500 for Silva vs Woodley
Claiming this BetMGM welcome offer requires completing a simple registration process before the Silva vs Woodley bout on Friday, Dec. 19. Follow these steps to secure your bonus bet protection:
- Click a link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete the account creation process with your personal information and identity verification documents.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method such as PayPal, Apple Pay, or debit card.
- Place your qualifying wager on Silva vs Woodley or any other sports market available on the platform.
- If your bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings immediately, or if it loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for current customers beyond the new user welcome offer. Existing users can find daily profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular markets like combat sports, providing additional value for regular bettors throughout the year.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
