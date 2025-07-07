Every Wisconsin Badgers' offensive player ratings in new EA Sports College Football 26 video game
Wisconsin Badgers fans can get early access to EA Sports College Football 26 video game starting Monday, giving everyone the first look at how the team's players are rated.
Players had the ability to opt out of the game, so some names are missing, and other fake players have been added in their place.
We're starting with a look at the new Badgers offense under Jeff Grimes, led by a new quarterback in Billy Edwards Jr.
Quarterbacks
Billy Edwards Jr. - 81 overall
Danny O'Neil - 75 overall
Brian Ridge - 75 overall (made-up player)
Carter Smith - 74 overall
Milos Spasojevic - 62 overall
Running Backs
Darrion Dupree - 82 overall
Cade Yacamelli - 82 overall
Dillin Jones - 79 overall
Wide Receivers
Vinny Anthony II - 82 overall
Dekel Crowdus - 80 overall
Jayden Ballard - 78 overall
Trech Kekahuna - 76 overall
Chris Brooks Jr. - 72 overall
Tyrell Henry - 72 overall
Eugene Hilton Jr. - 72 overall
Kyan Berry-Johnson - 71 overall
Kam Adams-Parker - 68 overall (made-up player)
Tight Ends
Lance Mason - 82 overall
Jackson Acker - 76 overall
Tucker Ashcraft - 74 overall
Grant Stec - 69 overall
JT Seagreaves - 69 overall
Nick Levy - 49 overall
Offensive Line
RT Riley Malman - 89 overall
C Jake Renfro - 85 overall
LG Joe Brunner - 84 overall
RG Kerry Kodanko - 80 overall
RG JP Benzschawel - 78 overall
LT Davis Heinzen - 76 overall
RT Barrett Nelson - 76 overall
LT Leyton Nelson - 75 overall
C Joey Okla - 75 overall
RT Kevin Haywood - 74overall
LG Colin Cubberly - 73 overall
RT Jalen Bristow - 73 overall (made-up player)
LT Emerson Mandell - 73 overall
LT Michael Roeske - 73 overall
LG Hardy Watts - 72 overall
C Ryan Cory - 70 overall
C Michael Wells - 69 overall (made-up player)