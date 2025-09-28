All Badgers

Wisconsin-Michigan game will be site of national college football pregame show

The Wisconsin Badgers might not want a lot of extra attention on their football program right now, but they'll be getting it regardless on Saturday ahead of their game against Michigan.

Panelists Brady Quinn (left) and Mark Ingram speak during FOX's Big Noon Kickoff football pregame show, which will be on site for the Wisconsin Badgers road game at Michigan
Panelists Brady Quinn (left) and Mark Ingram speak during FOX's Big Noon Kickoff football pregame show, which will be on site for the Wisconsin Badgers road game at Michigan / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
FOX Sports announced that its "Big Noon Kickoff" pre-game show will be on site in Ann Arbor as the Wolverines host the struggling Badgers.

Wisconsin is a more than two-score underdog on the opening betting line, and the added national coverage should only turn up the pressure on Luke Fickell and his team.

It doesn't help that the broadcast will feature outspoke Michigan alumnus Dave Portnoy, although former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer can balance that out.

Meyer coached with Fickell on the Buckeyes and has taken to his defense in recent weeks.

Still, the expanded coverage of the game will make it that much more important for the Badgers to at least put up a decent fight and not let the game devolve into an embarassing blowout.

An upset feels close to impossible, but Wisconsin can earn back some respect if they can hang around and not make the game easy for the Wolverines.

