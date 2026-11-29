With the coaching staff's future potentially at stake and back-to-back rivalry losses fresh in mind, Wisconsin (8-4, 6-3) emphatically reclaimed Paul Bunyan's Axe with a 28-5 victory over Minnesota (6-6, 4-5). After evaluating the offense's performance in the Black Friday beatdown, Badgers On SI hands out grades for each defensive position group.

Defensive Line

Wisconsin Badgers defensive tackle Charles Perkins | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Winning in the trenches is a must in the Border Battle, and the Badgers thoroughly dominated the line of scrimmage. Defensive tackle Junior Poyser set the tone early, sacking Drake Lindsey on third down to force a punt on the Golden Gophers' second drive of the game. Charles Perkins also made his presence felt, earning a 71.4 PFF grade, the highest mark among Wisconsin's interior defensive linemen.

Off the edge, Sebastian Cheeks continued to do what he's done all year: disrupt opposing quarterbacks despite seemingly being held on almost every play. Cheeks generated four pressures and also recorded a tackle for loss, showcasing his capabilities as a run defender. Tyreese Fearbry forced an intentional grounding penalty in the third quarter, earning credit for a 12-yard sack, while Nick Clayton chipped in with a pressure of his own.

Outside of an inconsequential face mask penalty on Micheal Garner in the waning moments, there was little to nitpick. Minnesota mustered just 11 rushing yards on 14 carries (0.8 YPC) and went 2-for-11 on third down without picking up a single first down on the ground. Those numbers speak volumes about the extent to which Wisconsin controlled the trenches Friday.

Grade: A

Linebackers

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mason Posa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The second level of Wisconsin's defense has been remarkably consistent all year, so it's no surprise that the Badgers' star linebacker duo rose to the occasion in the Border Battle. Cooper Catalano racked up a team-high seven tackles (five solo) and a pass deflection, earning an impressive 84.3 PFF grade. Mason Posa logged just one tackle, but that hardly tells the story of his impact Friday. He broke up two passes, was seemingly always around the ball and continued to play at a high level despite appearing to get dinged up on multiple occasions.

What makes the sophomore standouts so special is how well they complement one another, routinely making plays together or picking each other up. Case in point: On a third-and-10 screen pass midway through the third quarter, Posa quickly diagnosed the play and got a hand on running back Darius Taylor but couldn't finish the tackle. His running mate Catalano was right there to clean it up and force a punt.

So much has been said about Tuf Borland's prized linebacker duo since the two were thrust into action as freshmen last year, and yet it's difficult to overstate what they mean to this program. Wisconsin football hasn't exactly lived up to its standard in recent years under Luke Fickell, but no two players better embody what Badger football should look like than Posa and Catalano.

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Grade: A

Defensive Backs

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Eric Fletcher Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The front seven was phenomenal, but so was the injury-riddled secondary, as Drake Lindsey completed 14 of 28 passes for a season-low 104 yards. In just his second career start, cornerback Donovan Dunmore hardly looked like a freshman, recording three tackles (one solo) and a pass deflection en route to a solid 71.5 PFF grade.

Fellow starting corner Jai'mier Scott missed a tackle and was flagged for pass interference on a somewhat questionable call in the third quarter but otherwise wasn't targeted. Eric Fletcher Jr. excelled in his 15 snaps, allowing no receptions on five targets, breaking up two passes and earning a team-high 85.3 defensive grade.

At safety, Marvin Burks Jr. didn't necessarily deliver any splash plays but turned in a solid performance with four tackles (one solo) and a 71.0 PFF grade, while Cairo Skanes chipped in with a tackle and a 66.3 mark. If there was a weak link, it was Matthew Traynor, who received a team-worst 39.5 grade across 18 snaps. His struggles didn't detract from the overall performance, though, and some growing pains are understandable given his increased workload following Matt Jung's season-ending injury at Maryland.

Down two starters in Jung and cornerback Javan Robinson, the defensive backs more than held their own, putting the finishing touches on a tremendous all-around defensive effort to bring Paul Bunyan's Axe back to Madison.

Grade: A

Special Teams

It was a relatively uneventful day on special teams, and that's perfectly fine. Gavin Lahm didn't attempt a field goal but converted all four of his extra-point attempts, while Sean West averaged 40.0 yards on three punts, placing two inside the 20-yard line and allowing no returns. Wisconsin limited Minnesota kick returner Quayd Hendryx to 39 yards on three attempts, while Tyrell Henry totaled 19 yards on three punt returns. The Badgers didn't attempt a kickoff return.

Not much was asked of the special teams unit Friday, but it handled its responsibilities without issue.

Grade: B+