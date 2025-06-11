All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers miss on 4-star offensive line target to prestigious ACC program

The Wisconsin football program will continue to look for another offensive lineman for its 2026 class.

Wisconsin offensive line coach AJ Blazek works with guard Joe Brunner during the team's final spring practice, which was held on the field north of Camp Randall Stadium on Thursday May 2, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin.
Jalayne Miller, a four-star recruit who plays for Goodyear Desert Edge in Arizona, announced Tuesday his commitment to Stanford.

Miller was in Madison for the first time this past weekend for an official visit with the Badgers, an experience that he called "great." Wisconsin's two offensive line commits, Benjamin Novak and Maddox Cochrane, were also in town.

Other players who also took official visits to Wisconsin this past weekend included linebacker commit Aden Reeder and uncommitted defensive backs Zachary Taylor (Katy Jordan, Texas), Chase Geter (Ashburn Stone Ridge, Virginia) and Jamyan Theodore (Chattanooga Baylor, Tennessee).

Wisconsin has signed five scholarship offensive linemen in each of the last two recruiting classes. Just what 2026 options remain for assistant AJ Blazek and the program going forward will be worth watching the rest of the summer and into the fall. Only one other offensive lineman has taken an official visit thus far in the last two weekends, four-star recruit Kamari Blair (Clarksville Kirkwood, Tennessee).

