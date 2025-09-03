Report: 4-star RB commit 'locked in' with Badgers, but major programs still trying to flip him
The Wisconsin Badgers aren't at risk of losing four-star running back commit Amari Latimer right now, but that's not stopping a few major college football programs from trying to flip him.
On3's Vice President of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong talked to Latimer's father to check in on his recruiting status, and he revealed the teams still coming after him.
He made it clear that the star running back is still "locked in" with Wisconsin, but teams that are still fighting for Latimer include Florida State, Georgia and Tennessee.
Latimer committed to the Badgers after taking an official visit in June, and he hasn't scheduled visits to any other schools.
Wiltfong's reporting makes it sound like Florida State is the biggest threat, though it's worth noting Latimer plays high school football less than 100 miles away from the University of Georgia campus.
Wisconsin has the advantage of starting his older brother Geimere Latimer as its slot cornerback, and that family tie seems to be a strong draw.
The running back is a Top 200 recruit in the country, according to Rivals, and a Top 20 running back by ESPN as well.
Latimer is off to a strong start to his senior season, already over 550 yards and six touchdowns through his first three games.
He's a critical piece of the Badgers' 2026 class, and the program should be ready for a fight to make sure he makes it to Madison for next year and beyond.