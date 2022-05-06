Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Cricket
Baker Mayfield, DK Metcalf and Russell Westbrook on Today's SI Feed
Baker Mayfield, DK Metcalf and Russell Westbrook on Today's SI Feed

Chris Paul, Larry Fitzgerald Investing in a $1 Billion Cricket Team

Chris Paul, Larry Fitzgerald and Kelvin Beachum are investing into the Rajasthan Royals, a cricket team in the Indian Premier League.

As minority investors of the franchise, which worth more than $1 billion, the trio invested through Emerging Media Ventures, which owns the Royals and is by venture capitalist Manoj Badale. 

The newest investments into the league’s ownership comes after a New York-based private investment firm, RedBird Capital Partners, bought a 15% stake in the Royals for nearly $37.5 million in June 2020. That addition of the firm bumped Badale’s group’s stake in the club from 51% to 65%. 

The trio of NBA and NFL stars are among the first American athletes to contribute to the world’s most popular cricket league.

“I am excited to have become one of the first US athletes to see the value and scope for growth in the IPL,” said Paul in the team’s release. “…I see myself contributing world-class experience through this strategic investment.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Fitzgerald echoed Paul’s excitement. “India has a passionate sports culture and I’m excited to invest in one of the most sought-after teams in the country,” Fitzgerald said.

Paul is no stranger to having an impact beyond the basketball court. The 12-time All-Star created an eight episode docuseries, Why Not Us, and partnered with Harvard Business School to bring an entertainment, media and sports program to North Carolina A&T and more HBCUs in the future. 

Rest assured that Paul, Fitzgerald and Beachum will likely not be the last group of athletes to invest in a cricket team. 

More Cricket Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

antonio-brown-buccaneers
Play
Extra Mustard

Antonio Brown Calls Colin Kaepernick ‘Trash’ QB

The free agent wide receiver called the free agent passer a “trash quarterback” in a recent podcast appearance.

By Mike McDaniel
FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX
Formula1

Here’s What You Need to Know Ahead of F1’s Inaugural Miami Grand Prix

It’s almost time for lights out in the Sunshine State. Catch up on the fake marina, what you’ve missed this season and how the drivers feel about the second U.S. race.

By Madeline Coleman
Mac Jones throws a pass vs. the Colts.
Play
Fantasy

New England Patriots 2022 Fantasy Outlook

But team will rely on the run with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.

By Shawn Childs
Tom Brady
Play
Extra Mustard

The State of Sports Media, Summed Up by the Reaction to Tom Brady’s Tuck Rule TikTok

No, he did not admit to anything about the Tuck Rule in the Justin Bieber video stitch.

By Jimmy Traina
The NFL Shield logo is seen at the Super Bowl LVI Experience.
Play
Extra Mustard

The NFL Team That Will Travel The Most During 2022 Season

The Seahawks will travel the most next season, while the Steelers will have the shortest road trips.

By Madison Williams
FILE - Traditional dancers perform during the unveiling of the logo of the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia on Sept. 9, 2015. Less than three months after Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, reports in China on Friday, May 6, 2022 said this year’s Asian Games are being postponed because of concerns over the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana, File)
Olympics

Asian Games Postponed Due to Spread of COVID-19 Variant

The Olympic Council of Asia made the announcement Friday, less than three months after Beijing hosted the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

By Associated Press
Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve, left, and Jeremy Pena celebrate Pena’s home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Houston.
Play
Betting

Blue Jays-Guardians, Tigers-Astros, Rockies-Diamondbacks Plus-Money Bets

Bets and analysis for Friday’s Blue Jays-Guardians, Tigers-Astros and Rockies-Diamondbacks bets, all with plus-money odds.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball during a match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid.
Tennis

Nadal Upset in Madrid Open by 19-Year-Old Alcaraz

This was only the second loss of the year for the all-time grand slam men’s leader.

By Madison Williams