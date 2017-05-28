These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Tom Dumoulin won the 100th Giro d'Italia after Sunday's individual time trial.

He is the first Dutchman to win the Giro d'Italia.

Heading into the 21st stage of the race, just 53 seconds separated the top four. Dumoulin started the last day in fourth place and was trailing 53 seconds.

Colombia's Nairo Quintana took second. Defending champion Vincenzo Nibali finished third overall.

Quintana will also race in the Tour de France later this summer.