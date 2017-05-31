Cycling

Promising young time triallist Joe Guy killed in collision with van

icon
Henry Robertshaw
2 hours ago

This story originally appeared on CyclingWeekly.com

A promising young time triallist has died after being hit by a van while on a training ride with a friend.

Junior rider Joe Guy was on a training ride with fellow Wolverhampton Wheelers member Matthew Lewis when he was struck by a van at a junction.

An air ambulance attended the incident at the junction of Straight Mile and Vicarage Road at around 9.50 on Wednesday morning, but Joe sadly died at the scene.

Wolverhampton Wheelers chairman John Ireson paid tribute to Joe, describing him as a “lovely lad and a general all-round good person who will be sorely missed."

Joe started out racing cycle speedway, before joining Wolverhampton Wheelers around five years ago. Since then Joe had taken part in all sorts of cycle racing, but found a true passion for time trialling, coming close to going under 22 minutes for a 10 mile time trial just two weeks ago, and setting his sights on the National Championships.

The club has cancelled its usual Wednesday night track meeting at the Aldersley velodrome in Wolverhampton, but will still be at the track from 7pm with all invited to attend and sign a book of condolences.

 An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is now underway and witnesses are asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 188 of May 31. 

