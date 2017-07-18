These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The Tour de France may be shaping up for a photo finish. Australian Michael Matthews won Tuesday's Stage 16 that finished in Roman-sur-Isere, but British cyclist Chris Froome maintained the yellow jersey and an 18-second lead over Italy's Fabio Aru.

This is the closest the race has ever been at this stage in the tour. Romain Bardet (France) and Rigoberto Uran (Colombia) are also both within 30 seconds of the lead with only five stages remaining.

While Tuesday's finish didn't have a significant impact on the top of the standings, Matthews and Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen engaged in an epic sprint to the finish line. The Australian just barely nudged ahead of Hagen at the last moment to win his second stage of the tour. Both cyclist still finished with identical times.

Here's a look at the top leaders with Wednesday's Stage 17 looming:

1. Chris Froome (Great Britain, Team Sky): 68:18:36

2. Fabio Aru (Italy, Astana): +0:18

3. Romain Bardet (France, AG2R): +0:29

4. Rigoberto Uran (Colombia, Cannondale-Drapac): +0:29

5. Mikel Landa (Spain, Team Sky): +1:17