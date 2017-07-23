Cycling

Chris Froome Wins Fourth Tour De France Title In Five Years

More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Chris Froome won his fourth Tour de France title in five years on Sunday afternoon in Paris.

He took the victory without winning any of the 21 stages. He is Britain's first four-time winner of the Tour. Froome previously won the Tour in 2013, 2015 and 2016. 

He is the fifth rider to win four Tour de France titles and next year he could join Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain as the five-time champions. That list does not include Lance Armstrong who was stripped of his seven victories when he confessed to doping in 2012.

The Kenyan-born British star is the first three-peat winner since Armstrong won every race from 1999 to 2005.

