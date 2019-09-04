Thanks to a helicopter filming Vuelta a España, a cycling race in Spain, police were able to seize 40 marijuana plants that were growing on a rooftop around Barcelona, according to ESPN.com.

The race was in the final kilometer of the eighth stage when the camera captured the plants, which were set up on two plots. The images then went viral, allowing police to come seize the marijuana.

🔴 🚁 El helicóptero de #LaVuelta19 descubre una plantación de marihuana en una azotea. pic.twitter.com/Zhry3x1rng — AUGC Guardia Civil (@AUGC_Comunica) September 3, 2019

Police told ESPN no arrest have been made and the investigation into who was responsible for growing the plants is still ongoing.

Growing marijuana in Spain is not illegal if it is for personal consumption. However, if a judge determines the quantity being grown was for trafficking purposes, a person could receive jail time.