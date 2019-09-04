Helicopter Camera Following Cycling Race Uncovers Rooftop Marijuana Farm

Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images

While filming the Vuelta a España, a helicopter camera came across some marijuana plants and sparked a drug bust.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 04, 2019

Thanks to a helicopter filming Vuelta a España, a cycling race in Spain, police were able to seize 40 marijuana plants that were growing on a rooftop around Barcelona, according to ESPN.com.

The race was in the final kilometer of the eighth stage when the camera captured the plants, which were set up on two plots. The images then went viral, allowing police to come seize the marijuana.

Police told ESPN no arrest have been made and the investigation into who was responsible for growing the plants is still ongoing.

Growing marijuana in Spain is not illegal if it is for personal consumption. However, if a judge determines the quantity being grown was for trafficking purposes, a person could receive jail time.

You May Like

More Cycling

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message