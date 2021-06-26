Fan's Sign Causes Crash on Tour de France's First Day

Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Spectator's Sign Causes Massive Crash on Tour de France's First Day

A major crash at the Tour de France occurred when a cyclist collided with a fan's sign that extended over the road.
Author:
Publish date:

A fan at the Tour de France caused an enormous pile-up when cyclist Tony Martin crashed into the fan's cardboard sign during Stage 1 on Saturday.

The fan was not looking at the incoming peloton while facing the camera and holding a sign that extended over the road. After the initial impact, Martin's team fell around the cyclist causing much of the pack to pile up around the collision. 

Chaos erupted in the aftermath of the crash as riders waited for new bikes while others at the back of the pack waited for the road to clear. The crash occurred with 45 kilometers (27.96 miles) left in the first stage of the Tour de France, which began in Brest in the northwest Brittany region.

The sign that extended over the road said "Allez Opi-Omi!" The words "Opi" and "Omi" are German terms of endearment for grandparents, akin to "granny." 

Dutch cyclist Ide Schelling, who was the leader at the time of the crash, was one of the few riders to escape the crash. However, reigning world cycling champion Julian Alaphilippe, one of the riders involved in the crash, went on to win the first stage.

Following the crash, the Tour de France tweeted out a message to the public saying, "We're glad to have the public on the side of the road on the #TDF2021. But for the Tour to be a success, respect the safety of the riders! Don't risk everything for a photo or to get on television!"

More from SI: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Gareth-Southgate-England-Contract
Soccer

England Wants to Extend Southgate Beyond 2022 World Cup

Regardless of how Euro 2020 finishes for England, it appears that manager Gareth Southgate isn't going anywhere.

Italy has won three of three at Euro 2020
Soccer

How to Watch Italy vs. Austria

The two sides meet in Euro 2020's round of 16 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 26.

A crash at Stage 1 of the Tour de France.
Cycling

Fan's Sign Causes Crash on Tour de France's First Day

A major crash interrupted the Tour de France when a cyclist collided with a spectator's sign that extended over the road.

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel celebrates a win over Russia
Soccer

How to Watch Wales vs. Denmark

The two group runners-up meet in the round of 16 at the European Championship on Saturday, June 26.

NC-State-Avent-COVID
Extra Mustard

NC State’s Own Decisions End Its CWS Run

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: COVID-19 outbreak among NC state players, Kansas is 0-50 in away Big 12 play since Mangino

amanda-anisimova-mailbag
Tennis

Four Up-And-Coming U.S. Women to Watch at Wimbledon

Looking for the next Coco Gauff? Here are four U.S. women, all age 21 or younger, who could break out at Wimbledon.

NC State before the College World Series.
College Baseball

COVID-19 Protocols Rule NC State Out of CWS, Vandy Advances

Vanderbilt will advance to the College World Series finals after NC State was left without 14 players for Friday's game due to COVID-19 protocols.

lakers logo
NBA

Report: Lakers Minority Owner Selling Stake in Team

Anschutz is reportedly selling his 27% ownership stake, the second-largest among the franchise's ownership group.