Devin Booker Posted Perfect Callback Message After Signing Record Extension With Suns
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns reportedly agreed on a massive two-year, $145 million contract extension which keeps the star guard with the franchise through the 2029-30 season.
The deal, which was reported by ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, gives Booker the highest annual extension salary in league history. His current contract is set to run through 2028, where he will make $61 million in the final year of the deal. Now, he's set to make an average of $72.5 million per season once the extension kicks in. The exact salary amount will be based on the NBA's salary cap amount in each season.
Booker quickly broke the silence after the deal surfaced publicly. He posted a fired-up, "Letsgo" message on his X account less than two hours after Charania reported the news. The best part was, though, that Booker quoted a post he made a decade ago.
"Excited to say that I just touched down in Phoenix. Let's get to work," Booker wrote 10 years ago after the Suns drafted him with the No. 13 pick in the 2015 NBA draft.
It was a great callback to the first day of his tenure in Phoenix. Now, a full decade later, he remains under team control for five more seasons as the Suns look to rebuild around their day-one star after trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.
Booker already owns the record for most points in Phoenix's history with 16,452. Last season, he averaged 25.6 points and 7.1 assists per game. Although it's a new era in Phoenix, its longtime superstar is there to stay.