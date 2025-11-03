Eagles-Dolphins Trade Grades: Super Bowl Champs Strengthen Pass Rush
On Monday morning, the Eagles made their third deal over the last week before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, acquiring Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips for a 2026 third-round pick.
Phillips, 26, has three sacks this season for Miami, coming off a pair of season-ending injuries that limited him to 12 games across the last two years. Now healthy, he was one of the best rentals on the market with his contract set to expire this offseason.
For Philadelphia, it’s the third addition to the defense in recent days, with general manager Howie Roseman also trading for slot corner Michael Carter II and boundary cornerback Jaire Alexander. Alexander has been hurt most of the season with a lingering knee issue, limiting him to two games during his time with the Ravens.
Dolphins
After firing general manager Chris Grier on Friday following a 28–6 loss to Baltimore, which dropped the Dolphins to 2–6, there was little reason not to expect a fire sale. Phillips is the first to go as Miami completely revamps the roster, but he won’t be the last.
The Dolphins should, and likely will, be taking calls on anyone, including edge rusher Bradley Chubb, receiver Jaylen Waddle and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. With this season all but officially over in Miami, the goal will be to acquire draft picks while shedding short- and long-term salaries, giving the next front office maximum flexibility.
While Phillips has been a productive player in the past, getting a top-100 pick for him is a good bargain. Phillips, who has endured a torn ACL and torn Achilles tendon over the past two years, has only seven quarterback hits this season. That’s a far cry from the 15.5 sacks and 41 QB hits he produced over his first two seasons in the league.
Grade: A
Eagles
For Roseman, there are a few ways to look at this deal, all of which make sense for Philadelphia.
If Roseman decides to retain Phillips, then paying a third-round pick for a long-term edge rusher isn’t a terrible decision. While Philadelphia could theoretically have signed him as a free agent this winter, acquiring his rights now makes it a much safer bet.
And, if the Eagles move on from Phillips after the year, they get a compensatory pick, provided they don’t sign another player of equal value. It’s hard to see Philadelphia getting a third-round pick in return, but it would net a draft choice nonetheless.
Finally, it’s a move in the effort to win another Super Bowl. The pass rush has been lacking after losing Josh Sweat and Milton Williams from the front. Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith II have combined for one sack and 10 QB hits, while Azeez Ojulari was placed on IR last week with a hamstring injury. It’s been ugly up front at times for Philadelphia, necessitating a move.