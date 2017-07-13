eats

Poutine will change your life for the better

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

There are two reasons I’m glad I’m not Canadian: their plastic money is tough to keep in my wallet and I would eat enough poutine to kill me by the time I turn 30.

I might be cheating here by calling a french fry-based dish the best kind of fry but I will make no apologies. Poutine—fries soaked in gravy and covered with cheese curds—is the best way to eat french fries. I was introduced to it on a trip to Montreal in college and my life has changed for the better.

Cheese fries are great, right? Adding a robust brown gravy and replacing the processed cheese sludge with squeaky cheddar cheese curds is even better.

My greatest regret is that it is not more readily available in the United States.

