Give and Go: Will John Wall's Loyalty to Wizards Pay Off?

It all began innocently enough on Thursday, when the Cleveland Cavaliers decided they had enough with dumb Kyrie trade rumors and appeared to launch the #NBACereals hashtag on Twitter.

This photoshop of Kay Felder – “Special Kay” — is, well, pretty special.

Anyone enjoying their #NBACereals this morning? We started the day with a bowl of Special Kay 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/DkVMVlDX2O — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 10, 2017

NBA teams are just as bored as you and I are right now. It’s August. Some of you may want the NBA season to start in like three hours, but those of us in the industry need our vacations. Nobody who works in or around the league is ready for the league to tip off yet.

But, the photoshoppers are.

That sounds like a good one, but have you ever tried Honey Bunches of GOATS? #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/CMNIK0C9WP — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 10, 2017

This got progressively dumber, but also increasingly amusing. Just scroll down. You’ll get it.

We are getting dunk-a-tized this morning in Orlando 💪 #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/SdEo3JPJj2 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) August 10, 2017

Nothing like starting off your morning with a bowl of Frosted Blakes! #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/2bHDr58cf8 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 10, 2017

You guys have cereals, we have Fruit Hoops. #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/EjkWglCUzf — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 10, 2017

How about a cereal classic and a spoonful of 💥KABATUM!💥 #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/IjH7CBgQo0 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 10, 2017

This one is probably the best, because Cristiano Felicio is my large Brazilian son.

You can't start your day without a bowl of Honey Nut Felicios! #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/Wu8G5zQMBb — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 10, 2017

We haven't forgot about our rook this morning! #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/BdWi5tsGu4 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 10, 2017

Those both look delicious, we had some Ott-O's this morning! #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/e2Xu80Flbv — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) August 10, 2017

I can’t believe this is still going.

Clearly you guys have never tried Apple Jackson. #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/zrw9HQR2Ro — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 10, 2017

While you guys get all hyped up on sugar, we'll be over here enjoying a classic bowl of HavliChex #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/9hxtvFpfXq — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 10, 2017

Wake me up when we get to Frosted Mini-World Peace.