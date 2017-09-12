Around here we like good beer, we like good wine, we like good cocktails, and we certainly have had occasion to drink a few too many of those things. But imbibing to excess is a serious matter and the list released from 24/7 Wall Street and compiled using data from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute isn’t a top 10 anyone necessarily wants to be a part of. What that data showed was that 7 of the top 10 and 12 of the top 20 cities most inclined to binge are in the state of Wisconsin.

Now, as someone who still answers “Wisconsin” to the question “Where are you from?” I am familiar with the stereotypes of camouflage-coated ice fisherman slamming Millers on frigid January afternoons (or mornings), but this analysis went somewhat deeper than that. It looked at people who either binge drink (4-5 drinks in a sitting) or drink heavily (15 or more drinks per week) over 381 different metro areas.

Now the caveat to all this, is the numbers are all self reported, so the hopeful Wisconsinite in me wants to believe that people from Wisconsin are just a lot more honest about their drinking than people from California or Utah. Regardless, having nearly 27 percent of the adults in your town claim they drink to excess as they do in Appleton, is not a stat that will likely go up on any welcome signs you’d see at the city limits. The full list of America's heaviest drinking cities is below.

​

1. Appleton, WI

2. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

3. Green Bay, WI

4. Madison, WI

5. Fargo, ND

6. La Crosse – Onalaska, WI

7. Fond du Lac, WI

8. Ames, IA

9. Eau Claire, WI

10. Mankato-North Mankato, MN

11. Wausau, WI

12. Sheboygan, WI

13. Missoula, MT

14. Grand Forks, ND

15. Racine, WI

16. Janesville-Beloit, WI

17. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI

18. Lincoln, NE

19. Iowa City, IA

20. Corvallis, OR

[h/t 24/7 Wall Street]

This story originally appeared on foodandwine.com