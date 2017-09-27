If you’re looking to get your questions answered by someone who considers themselves enough of an expert to provide their opinions anonymously on the Internet, “Ask Reddit” is the place for you. A few days ago, one user wanted to know if Reddit’s bartending community formed opinions about customers based on their drink order. It’s a fun game to play, though maybe more as a joke than an opportunity to learn anything informative.

Apparently, if you want to come off as “cheap and annoying,” tell your bartender to “make it a strong one.” That was one of the highest voted responses.

Another user spoke to the stereotype of a Midori Sour. Prepare to get carded, he wrote, “No one orders one unless they are 12.” Hopefully that doesn’t make all you Midori Sour drinkers feel self-conscious while you’re reading this on your iPhone from your dorm room.

Want to look like “a f***ing idiot”? “Order a top shelf liquor to be mixed with pop,” responded another Redditor. “If you're having a martini, or whiskey on the rocks then by all means get good liquor. If you're having a whiskey Coke or a Bloody Mary, go rail or call, you won't be able to tell the difference.” The implication is that only rich jerks waste expensive liquor in crappy drinks—great advice if you want people to think you’re rich.

In the end, however, the best response is probably this piece of advice: “It’s more HOW you order than WHAT you order,” someone posted. If you’re polite and tip well, you’re probably a nice person; if you like to get the bartender’s attention with your middle finger, you’re probably a jerk.

[h/t First We Feast]

This article originally appeared on food&wine.com.