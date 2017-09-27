Restaurants Refusing to Show NFL Games Until Anthem Protests End

Jeremy Woo
September 27, 2017

Some restaurants around the country are beginning to ban NFL games over player protests.

According to the Washington Post, four restaurants in South Carolina, Texas, New York and Louisiana are among a wave of establishments refusing to air NFL games in some capacity after players and owners exercised their right to peacefully protest during the national anthem during last weekend’s games.

The protests began with Colin Kaepernick last season, with players beginning to follow suit and join him in making a statement about racism and police violence in America. The breadth of the protests grew en masse over the weekend, with a majority of the league choosing to respond directly to comments made by president Trump disparaging protesting players and suggesting there should be league-imposed limitations on their right to free speech, or they should lose their jobs. Players around the league kneeled, locked arms or chose to skip the anthem entirely in a show of solidarity.

David McCraw of the Palmetto Restaurant and Ale House in Greenville, S.C. said Sunday he would no longer show NFL games after players began kneeling during the anthem. McCraw told the Associated Press he would show games again once all players pay respect to the American flag and the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You May Like

More eats

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 87% off the cover price and get 2 FREE GIFTS with your paid order!
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters