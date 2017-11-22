Chuck Pagano Says His Favorite Thanksgiving Dish Is Spaghetti And Meatballs

Some may think that Chuck Pagano's favorite Thanksgiving meal is a fireable offense.

By Chris Chavez
November 22, 2017

Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano told reporters that his favorite Thanksgiving dish is spaghetti and meatballs.

Pagano maybe should elaborate on that. Spaghetti and meatballs is one of the best Italian dishes but it can be had any time thoughout the year. Thanksgiving is typically reserved for turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and all that good stuff. It would be another thing if Pagano said that he prefers his turkey in meatball form but it seems like that's not the case.

Some will be quick to say that's a fireable offense but so is the 3–7 record that the team has right now.

The Colts will play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon and that's maybe a more appropriate time to enjoy a bowl of pasta.

