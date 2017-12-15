The Boca Raton Bowl between FAU and Akron is at 7:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, December 19. It ranked No. 14 on Eric Single’s Entertainment Bowl Rankings. He wrote: “With a prime-time national audience to himself, Lane Kiffin is going to try to get everyone’s attention one way or another. The clearest path to that goal seems like it will be dropping 60 on the Zips, who can’t hang with FAU’s lethal offense. Owls running back Devin Singletary is 204 rushing yards away from 2,000 on the season, and Akron is 99th in the country in rushing yards allowed per game (197.2). Just keep an eye on it.”

If you happen to be in town for this matchup and are looking for some places to eat, our friends at Yelp have some suggestions.

Funky Buddha Lounge & Brewery​

2621 N Federal Hwy Boca Raton, FL 33431

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 176 | Miles from FAU Stadium: 1.7

Sample review (from Jenny B.): "Great brewery in Boca! Super helpful and friendly staff and good atmosphere. Try the blueberry cobbler beer. Unreal. Apps are great too—try the artichoke dip. Great find​."

M.E.A.T. Eatery & Tap Room

980 N Federal Hwy Boca Raton, FL 33432

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 177 | Miles from FAU Stadium: 1.3

Sample review (from L.P.): "Great place for a nice lunch! Hubby and I shared the grilled chicken sandwich with roasted peppers and the fall of the bone smoked wings with chipotle sauce and blue cheese crumbles. The staff was very friendly and helpful. When we are in this area again we will surely come back for a good meal."

Mississippi Sweets BBQ

2399 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 249 | Miles from FAU Stadium: 1.6

Sample review (from Darren F.): "If you want good old BBQ then this is the place to go. The sauces and meat are amazing. The only thing i could say that would give this place a (5) star is if they renovated the place and made it look a bit less run down with ceiling tiles and fans that look like they're about to crumble, because it always makes you wonder if that stuff is run down, what else is that we can see behind the counter/kitchen. For me its nice to feel clean when you eat your food. But were talking about food so go eat, because you wont regret it."​