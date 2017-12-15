The Famous Idaho Bowl between Central Michigan and Wyoming is at 4:00 p.m. EST on Friday. It ranked No. 27 on Eric Single's Entertainment Bowl Rankings. He wrote: “NFL draft darling Josh Allen hurt his throwing shoulder in mid-November but is expected to be good to go by the time Wyoming gets to Boise. If the Cowboys’ free-slinging quarterback can’t play, drop this matchup down 10 slots.​"

If you happen to be in town for this matchup and are looking for some places to eat nearby the stadium, whether it's for a quick bite or a long hangout, our friends at Yelp have some suggestions. They filtered their results within ~2 miles of the stadium.

BBQ4LIFE

930 S Vista Ave Boise, ID 83705

Yelp Stars: 4.5 | Reviews: 282 | Miles from Albersons Stadium: 0.9

Sample review (from Pat M.): "I stopped in for lunch. Tri-Tip tacos are the best I've ever had. Ordered a bowl of Pulled Pork Chili and it was great! Finished with Traditional Bread Pudding for dessert and it was fantastic."

Taphouse

760 W Main St Boise, ID 83702

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 85 | Miles from Albersons Stadium: 0.9

Sample review (from Katie S.): "The food was delicious. We had the fish tacos and buffalo chicken sandwich, both were great. I was impressed by the beer selection and service, I only wish there were more local beer selections."

Bittercreek Alehouse

246 N 8th St Boise, ID 83702

Yelp Stars: 4.5 | Reviews: 502 | Miles from Albersons Stadium: 1.0

Sample review (from Joshua J.): "Familiar dish names with a modern feel is the best way to describe this place. The service was friendly and the atmosphere was relaxed. My wife ordered fish and chips and I ordered a burger. Everything was plated well and flavorful. There is also a good amount of food for the price which I liked. I recommend this place if you're ever looking for a place to eat with friends in Boise."