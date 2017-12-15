Where to Eat, Drink Near Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 2017

In town for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl between Central Michigan and Wyoming? Here's where to eat and drink nearby the stadium. 

December 15, 2017

The Famous Idaho Bowl between Central Michigan and Wyoming is at 4:00 p.m. EST on Friday. It ranked No. 27 on Eric Single's Entertainment Bowl Rankings. He wrote: “NFL draft darling Josh Allen hurt his throwing shoulder in mid-November but is expected to be good to go by the time Wyoming gets to Boise. If the Cowboys’ free-slinging quarterback can’t play, drop this matchup down 10 slots.​"

If you happen to be in town for this matchup and are looking for some places to eat nearby the stadium, whether it's for a quick bite or a long hangout, our friends at Yelp have some suggestions. They filtered their results within ~2 miles of the stadium.  

BBQ4LIFE

930 S Vista Ave Boise, ID 83705

Yelp Stars: 4.5 | Reviews: 282 | Miles from Albersons Stadium: 0.9

Sample review (from Pat M.): "I stopped in for lunch. Tri-Tip tacos are the best I've ever had. Ordered a bowl of Pulled Pork Chili and it was great! Finished with Traditional Bread Pudding for dessert and it was fantastic."

Taphouse

760 W Main St Boise, ID 83702

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 85 | Miles from Albersons Stadium: 0.9

Sample review (from Katie S.): "The food was delicious. We had the fish tacos and buffalo chicken sandwich, both were great. I was impressed by the beer selection and service, I only wish there were more local beer selections."

Bittercreek Alehouse

246 N 8th St Boise, ID 83702

Yelp Stars: 4.5 | Reviews: 502 | Miles from Albersons Stadium: 1.0

Sample review (from Joshua J.): "Familiar dish names with a modern feel is the best way to describe this place. The service was friendly and the atmosphere was relaxed. My wife ordered fish and chips and I ordered a burger. Everything was plated well and flavorful. There is also a good amount of food for the price which I liked. I recommend this place if you're ever looking for a place to eat with friends in Boise."

