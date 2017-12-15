Jahlil Okafor is one of many NBA players to have recently adopted a vegan diet, and he stars in a new video from PETA with John Salley explaining his decision.

“The main cause of my knee being swollen was dairy. I cut out dairy, watched a few documentaries,” Okafor said. “Then I cut out steak, cut out chicken, and gradually started cutting out every animal-based product, and now I’m just all-out vegan.”

One of those documentaries, Okafor reveals, was What the Health, a highly controversial and widely disputed pro-vegan film. The movie makes countless dubious claims such as, “eating eggs is as bad as smoking cigarettes.”

But as Tom Haberstroh wrote for Bleacher Report last month, that hasn’t stopped a slew of NBA players from adopting the film’s teachings as gospel and cutting out all animal products from their diets. This is the Flat Earth league, though, so perhaps that isn’t surprising.

Anyway, Okafor just got traded to Brooklyn, so I’m sure he’ll have no problem finding vegan restaurants to eat at.