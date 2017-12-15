The Las Vegas Bowl between Boise State and Oregon is at 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday. It ranked No. 18 on Eric Single's Entertainment Bowl Rankings. He wrote: “This was higher before Oregon head coach Willie Taggart bolted for Florida State, but it should still provide a decent glimpse at what the Ducks might look like next year with a healthy Justin Herbert at the helm of the offense.”

If you happen to be in town for this matchup and are looking for some places to eat and drink, our friends at Yelp passed along some suggestions, which we've listed out below. (And, if you want to check out a Las Vegas Golden Knights game while you’re at it, SI has got you covered there as well!)

WORLD OF BEER

1300 W Sunset Rd, Ste 2940, Henderson, NV 89014

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 210 | Miles from Sam Boyd Stadium: 2

Sample Review (from Casey L.): “I guess the best way to describe this place is to say it is exactly what it is, a bar with beer and beer snacks. Environment: pretty much a sports bar with some tv screens for games. This spot is pretty much a pretty chill spot to hang out with friends and have some beer. They have live music, but I have not experienced it myself.”

CRAFTHAUS BREWERY

7350 Eastgate Rd, Ste 110, Henderson, NV 89011

Yelp Stars: 4.5 | Reviews: 123 | Miles from Sam Boyd Stadium: 2.2

Sample Review: “Crafthaus Brewery located in the booze district is a great place to unwind and let loose. Upon walking in you'll notice the spacious open seating and a large bar with a view into the taproom. The friendly staff ready to find you the perfect beer, with the various choices on their menu a sample would be wise.”

THE HABIT BURGER GRILL

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 178 | Miles from Sam Boyd Stadium: 2.5

Sample Review (from Holy C.): "Have been to this location a few times and have never been disappointed. My favorite is the veggie burger and tempura green beans but have been known to admire the burgers and onion rings. The fries are also served crispy. The Ranch is really good too and they have a variety of flavored teas and the standard soda choices.”