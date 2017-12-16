Orange Bowl 2017: Where to Eat, Drink in Miami Gardens

In town for the Orange Bowl between Miami and Wisconsin? Here's where to eat and drink in Miami Gardens.

December 16, 2017

The Orange Bowl between Miami and Wisconsin kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 30. It ranked No. 24 on Eric Single's Entertainment Bowl Rankings. He wrote: "It’s the Turnover Chain vs. the nation’s top defense by yards allowed per game, which could mean a long night for quarterbacks Malik Rosier and Alex Hornibrook. The losers of Saturday’s two primetime Power 5 conference championship games square off in Miami’s home stadium with considerably lower stakes than they had hoped for, taking the edge off the lowest New Year’s Six matchup on our rankings. You’ll be able to tell how much juice the Hurricanes’ breakout season has left by whether Miami fans are out-attended by the well-traveled Badger faithful."

If you happen to be in town for this matchup and are looking for some places to eat and drink, whether it's for a quick bite or a longer hangout, our friends at Yelp passed along some suggestions, which we've listed out below. They filtered their results by within ~3 miles of the stadium. 

Miami Finga Licking

17647 NW 27th Ave Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Yelp Stars: 3.5 | Reviews: 127 | Miles from Orange Bowl: 2.0

Sample Yelp Review: "Great place to have some good food! We actually showed up literally 5 minutes before closing. Doors were already locked but they opened them and served us with a smile. Try the fried lobster bites. Great place to try."​ (—Melissa S.)

Plaza Diner

3118 S University Dr Miramar, FL 33025

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 28 | Miles from Orange Bowl: 2.5

Sample Yelp Review: "Small, local favorite for take out. We sat inside and ordered breakfast. Cuban coffee was delicious. Lots of choices. Greek omelet, made to order with fresh feta and salad fixings. Home fry tasty, pancakes fluffy and grits creamy." (—Lisa M.) 

Mi Yard

18085 NW 27th Ave Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 14 | Miles from Orange Bowl: 1.8

Sample Yelp Review: "Ordered the jerk chicken with rice & peas & veggies. Everything is super delicious. Perfect amount of spice without being over bearing. Can definitely see this becoming a regular spot for me." (—Naimah L.) 

You May Like

More eats

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters