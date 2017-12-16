The Orange Bowl between Miami and Wisconsin kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 30. It ranked No. 24 on Eric Single's Entertainment Bowl Rankings. He wrote: "It’s the Turnover Chain vs. the nation’s top defense by yards allowed per game, which could mean a long night for quarterbacks Malik Rosier and Alex Hornibrook. The losers of Saturday’s two primetime Power 5 conference championship games square off in Miami’s home stadium with considerably lower stakes than they had hoped for, taking the edge off the lowest New Year’s Six matchup on our rankings. You’ll be able to tell how much juice the Hurricanes’ breakout season has left by whether Miami fans are out-attended by the well-traveled Badger faithful."

If you happen to be in town for this matchup and are looking for some places to eat and drink, whether it's for a quick bite or a longer hangout, our friends at Yelp passed along some suggestions, which we've listed out below. They filtered their results by within ~3 miles of the stadium.

Miami Finga Licking

17647 NW 27th Ave Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Yelp Stars: 3.5 | Reviews: 127 | Miles from Orange Bowl: 2.0

Sample Yelp Review: "Great place to have some good food! We actually showed up literally 5 minutes before closing. Doors were already locked but they opened them and served us with a smile. Try the fried lobster bites. Great place to try."​ (—Melissa S.)

Plaza Diner

3118 S University Dr Miramar, FL 33025

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 28 | Miles from Orange Bowl: 2.5

Sample Yelp Review: "Small, local favorite for take out. We sat inside and ordered breakfast. Cuban coffee was delicious. Lots of choices. Greek omelet, made to order with fresh feta and salad fixings. Home fry tasty, pancakes fluffy and grits creamy." (—Lisa M.)

Mi Yard

18085 NW 27th Ave Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 14 | Miles from Orange Bowl: 1.8

Sample Yelp Review: "Ordered the jerk chicken with rice & peas & veggies. Everything is super delicious. Perfect amount of spice without being over bearing. Can definitely see this becoming a regular spot for me." (—Naimah L.)