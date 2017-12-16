The Quick Lane Bowl between Northern Illinois and Duke is at 5:15 p.m. EST on Tuesday, December 26 in Detroit. It ranked No. 28 on Eric Single's Entertainment Bowl Rankings. He wrote: “Northern Illinois is 0–4 in bowl games under Rod Carey; Duke got its first postseason win in half a century two years ago at the Pinstripe Bowl. Nobody will be in their element. On a fast track at Ford Field, look out for Blue Devils leading receiver T.J. Rahming, whose one touchdown this season belies his quick-twitch athleticism."

If you happen to be in town for this matchup and are looking for some places to eat, our friends at Yelp have some suggestions.

Slows Bar BQ

2138 Michigan Ave Detroit, MI 48216

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 1749 | Miles from Ford Field: 1.7

Sample review (from Emmett T.): "I selected a cup of gumbo to pair with a Yardbird sandwich. The latter was a finalist for the best sandwich in America so I had to try it and see what the hype was all about. While waiting for my order, I taste tested each of the six bottles of BBQ sauce in front of me on the counter (seasonal, apple, sweet, mustard, spicy, North Carolina). My favorite was the seasonal which was a sweet sauce made of beer and chipotle. That is not a combination one would come across often, if anywhere."

Rusted Crow Detroit

78 W Adams Ave Detroit, MI 48226

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 149 | Miles from Ford Field: 0.4

Sample review (from Ashley A.): "The food and service was amazing! We had the surf and turf and the black and blue burger. Everything on the surf and turf was to die for! The brussel sprout and potato hash alone makes me want to go back there. The atmosphere was so fun and unnique with all of their steampunk vibes. The only flaw was the wait for a table. The seating was limited making the wait quite long. It was still worth the wait!"

Mercury Burger Bar

2163 Michigan Ave Detroit, MI 48216

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 604 | Miles from Ford Field: 1.7

Sample review (from Charles L.): "1. The Juicy burger is definitely juicy. it is topped off with cheese and has cheese in the patty. It was cooked perfectly medium rare.

2. French Onion burger was very good. It was topped off with fried onions and cooked medium rare.

3. Tater tots poutine to share was yummy, covered on gravy and topped off with cheese curds. Who knew tater tots could make such a good poutine? The 'to share' portion was just right for 2 people."