The Arizona Bowl between New Mexico State and Utah State is at 5:30 p.m. EST on Friday, December 29. It ranked No. 31 on Eric Single's Entertainment Bowl Rankings. He wrote: “This year’s Just Happy to Be Here winner in a landslide is New Mexico State, which last went to a bowl in 1960. Emotions were high after the Aggies clinched their sixth win on Saturday, so expect an atypically charged atmosphere in Tucson."

If you happen to be in town for this matchup and are looking for some places to eat, whether it's a place for a quick bite or a long hangout, our friends at Yelp have some suggestions. They've filtered their results within ~2 miles of the stadium.

Tap & Bottle

403 N. 6th Ave Ste 135, Tucson, AZ 85705

Yelp Stars: 4.5 | Reviews: 214 | Miles from stadium: 1.2

Sample review (from Leila R.): "This place is like Disneyland for beer! Between the awesome tap offerings and their bottle selection, if you like beer, you will be in heaven here! It gets hella crowded, so you have to be aggressive when approaching the bar to place your order, otherwise, you will dwindle amongst the regulars and college crowd."

Graze Premium Burgers

2721 E. Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 86716

Yelp Stars: 4.5 | Reviews: 277 | Miles from stadium: 1.1

Sample review (from Belliny F.): "Very very delicious burgers! I was so impressed with the quality and taste of the burger. The fries were so-so and the soft drink situation was a bit different. Not your traditional drinks so you'll have to experiment a little and see what you like."​

Barrio Brewing

800 E. 16th Street, Tucson, AZ 85719

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 420 | Miles from stadium 1.2

Sample review (from Colin K.): "I am a really big fan of this place. Their food is pretty good and the beer is great. I love the atmosphere, it's a great place to watch a game or just relax with a flight and play shuffleboard."