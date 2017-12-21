We are currently in the depths of the holiday season (just five days until Christmas!) and you’ve probably got a lot on your mind. Do I have enough wine? Where will the cousins sleep? Should I cook a turkey or a ham for dinner? Is there enough wine? One of the things that you probably have not considered is how you will be cutting the dessert you’ll be serving at your celebration. It’s just a cake (or a pie)—how hard could it possibly be to cut? As long as people get a slice, that’s all that matters, right? Wrong!

If you dare to cut your dessert in anything less than perfectly symmetrical slices, you may ruin your entire party and upset your guests to the point of complete despair. Don’t roll your eyes and mutter that I’m being dramatic. This is serious. Some snarky teenager sitting at the kid’s table will take a photo of your oddly shape cake slice and post it on Twitter, and then you’ll become to the laughing stock of family dinners for the next three years. It’s just not worth the risk.

In case you need some help or a refresher, here are Food & Wine’s tips on how to properly cute a cake even if your guests are demanding tiny slices. Preserve the beauty of your holiday dessert table by wielding that cake knife with the confidence of a seasoned pastry chef. Definitely don't scoop, scrap, or otherwise butcher a perfectly good dessert with your subpar slicing skills. If you’re confused about how cutting a cake or other holiday dessert could go so utterly, terribly wrong, look no further than this collection of nine of the most unsatisfying, ugly, dare I say disturbing, methods for slicing up and serving the last course of your meal:

Saw this at the staff holiday party and walked out. pic.twitter.com/CTiwSuqZu6 — Bottlerocket (@bottlerocket) December 19, 2017

I up you: my family pic.twitter.com/TkEodfUAEl — carl (@carl_strum) December 19, 2017

cursed image 838 pic.twitter.com/Zj4wgJAbpT — naked guy inside a giant cereal box (@broken_loose) November 24, 2017

This is what happened when an engineer cut his own cake pic.twitter.com/na6KdjTOVz — Matt (@msilver) December 20, 2017

she honestly didn't know she was doing anything wrong... 😩😄 pic.twitter.com/IDZU0sXJbS — jazz (@jasminehuffman_) December 20, 2017

This article originally appeared on Foodandwine.com