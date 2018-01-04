Jaguars Offering Teal-Colored Burgers, Ice Cream and Beer For Playoffs

Teal-colored beer will be provided by Anheuser-Busch.

By Chris Chavez
January 04, 2018

The Jacksonville Jaguars are celebrating their first trip to the playoffs since 2000 by offering fans teal-colored food items at EverBank Field, the team announced.

The buns on their burgers will be teal and teal-colored ice cream will be offered at the stadium by provider Delaware North. The team also announced that Anheuser-Busch will be producing a craft teal beer for the game. 

Check out photos of the meals below:

You would tend to avoid any trace of green or blue color on a bun but good luck to brave soul willing to try these new menu items.

The Jaguars and Buffalo Bills will play at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

