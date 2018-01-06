Nick Saban Eats 2 Oatmeal Cream Pies Every Morning

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is a big believer in starting the day with an oatmeal cream pies. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 06, 2018

For Alabama head coach Nick Saban, there's nothing like a little sugar to get his day going. But he isn't reaching for donuts or pancakes. 

Instead, Saban is a big believer in oatmeal cream pies. 

When Crimson Tide defensive end Da’Shawn Hand took the microphone at media day to ask some Saban some questions, he started off simple — asking if Saban was a grape or strawberry jelly fan on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. 

Saban said he hadn't had one of those sandwiches in a while, but he doesn't mind either. 

As Hand continued to ask about food, he pestered Saban on how many cream pies he eats a day. 

“Two," Saban said. "Two is kinda, supposedly, my quota as soon as I get up in the morning. I had two today before the coffee pot was full.”

He also said he might have another depending on practice. 

Apparently the coach even has a jar full of them:

Guess we know what the key to success is. 

