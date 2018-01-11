Where to Eat and Drink Near Gillette Stadium

A few of the best spots to hit if you're near Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. 

January 11, 2018

Headed to Foxborough, Massachusetts for a Patriots game? Whether you're looking for a spot to eat pregame, postgame, or during the game, we've got you covered. Our friends at Yelp passed along some suggestions, which we've listed out below. They filtered their results by locations within ~3 miles of the stadium. 

Pronti Sandwich Company

29 Washington St Foxboro, MA 02035

Yelp Stars: 4.5 | Reviews: 38 | Miles from Gillette Stadium: 1.0

Sample Yelp Review: "I had a large Pronti, which is awesome and really just 2 sandwiches, making it a breeze to eat one now, and take the other home for later. They use a delicious flaky bread which I love. I got the patriot but added the "saag" and was so glad I did."​ (—Nat B.)

Novatos Bar and Grill

Edit 218 Dedham St Norfolk, MA 02056

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 78 | Miles from Gillette Stadium: 1.6

Sample Yelp Review: "Novatos is becoming a stand by for us - we usually do take out and have found the food to be consistent and delicious every time. You can't go wrong with their mac & cheese, it's simple and creamy.  And the pulled pork sandwich - which comes on the most amazing roll!  I'm a French fry lover and we have found them to be hit or miss, but again this is takeout and that's the risk you run with takeout fries!  Overall a great local option.." (—Susie M.) 

Red Wing Diner

2235 Boston-Providence Hwy Walpole, MA 02081

Yelp Stars: 3.5 | Reviews: 152 | Miles from Gillette Stadium: 2.2

Sample Yelp Review: "I have been dining here for as long as I can remember. Each time, being a creature of habit, I always have Chowdah and Clam Strips. I have never had a bad experience here. The seafood is always on point, an example of how it should be prepared and cooked perfectly.  All food(other than pizza) comes out fresh and hot in well under 10 minutes, even when the house is packed." (—Paul P.) 

