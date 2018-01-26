Ginger shandies are easy drinks made with Hoegaarden, ginger beer, mint and lemon.
Recipe from Food & Wine
|Total time
|Yield
|10 minutes
|6 drinks
Ingredients
- Mint springs, for garnish
- One 12-ounce bottle chilled ginger beer
- 1 thinly sliced lemon
- Three 11.2 ounces bottles of chilled Hoegaarden beer
Directions
-
1. In a large pitcher, combine the Hoegaarden with the ginger beer.
2. Stir in most of the lemon slices and mint springs.
3. Fill 6 rocks glasses with ice. Add the remaining lemon slices to the glasses and pour in the shandy.
4. Garnish each drink with a mint sprig and serve.