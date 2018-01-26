Ginger Shandies

© Tina Rupp

Ginger shandies are easy drinks made with Hoegaarden, ginger beer, mint and lemon. 

January 26, 2018

Recipe from Food & Wine

These super-easy drinks are made with Hoegaarden, ginger beer, mint and lemon.

Total time Yield
10 minutes 6 drinks

 

Ingredients

  • Mint springs, for garnish
  • One 12-ounce bottle chilled ginger beer
  • 1 thinly sliced lemon
  • Three 11.2 ounces bottles of chilled Hoegaarden beer

Directions

  • 1. In a large pitcher, combine the Hoegaarden with the ginger beer.

    2. Stir in most of the lemon slices and mint springs.

    3.  Fill 6 rocks glasses with ice. Add the remaining lemon slices to the glasses and pour in the shandy.

    4. Garnish each drink with a mint sprig and serve.

     

     

You May Like

More eats

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters