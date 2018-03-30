Headed to San Antonio for the Final Four? Whether you're looking for a spot to eat pregame, postgame, or during the games, we've got you covered. Our friends at Yelp passed along some suggestions, which we've listed out below. They filtered their results by locations within ~1 mile of the stadium so that you won't have to stray too far from the action.

Alibis' Sports & Spirits

1141 E. Commerce St. San Antonio, TX 78205

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 37 | Miles from the Alamodome​: 0.4

Sample Yelp Review: "My favorite neighborhood bar! Chill place.Great bartenders.The ambience is laid back and the crowd is low key. Outside patio is great to sit and people watch. Located just outside the hustle and bustle of downtown." (—Jo L.)

On The Rocks Pub

270 Losoya, San Antonio, TX 78205

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 85 | Miles from the Alamodome​: 0.7

Sample Yelp Review: "Had a blast here. The drinks were good and the DJ was awesome. He played all the hits from today and back to the 80's, with videos playing along with the music. It took a while for people to start dancing but when they did it was a good time...they have pool tables if you wanna play or table tops to sit and relax. They also have TVs to keep up with all the games." (—Ron V.)

Drink Texas

200 Navarro St. Ste 100 San Antonio, TX 78205

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 82 | Miles from the Alamodome 0.8

Sample Yelp Review: "If you want a cheap happy hour place that lasts a considerable time, Drink Texas is your place. I will say it's a hit or miss when it comes to how strong your drinks are or whether or not the soda is flat...The place is divey but clean. There's ample seating — couches, tall tables, bar seats, etc. They definitely could care less about why you're there as long as you're a paying patron. That is nice when you're just catching up with friends over some cheap drinks...Drink Texas is also centrally located in terms of Downtown San Antonio so if you're ever in the area, this is a place I'd definitely recommend! Note there are "bar snacks" here but I definitely wouldn't recommend them unless you're starving." (—Mylinh H.)

The Local Bar

200 Navarro St. Ste 100 San Antonio, TX 78205

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 42 | Miles from the Alamodome 0.9

Sample Yelp Review: "My wife loves their lemon drop martinis and our neighbors frequent this location alot. Very friendly people, tvs on for the games, definitely a little dive for the locals to hang out...hence the name. We enjoy it though. Good drinks...reasonable prices...good staff. What more can you ask for?? They have both indoor and outdoor seating." (—Chris M.)

Bar America

723 S. Alamo St. San Antonio, TX 78205

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 42 | Miles from the Alamodome 0.9

Sample Yelp Review: "Closed on Mondays but Tues - Saturdays (heck yeah the weekend HH!) from 3:00PM - 7:00PM you can find amazing happy hour prices, drinks, and eats here. Lonestar cans (tall boys) go for $2, Bloody Mary's and Moscow Mules are $5, and well liquor drinks are $2! Pair your drink with a nice appetizer like fried pickles, wings (4 piece), chips, salsa, queso, fries, and even mushrooms range from $3 - $4 tops during HH. " (—Melissa G.)