There's nothing quite like the cherished traditions, school spirit and passion of fans of the SEC football teams. On Saturdays during college football season, you can see it all in action at a pregame tailgate, whether its festivities in Tuscaloosa, tents at the Grove in Mississippi or the Parade Grounds at LSU. Below, you'll find a recipe for each of the 14 SEC football teams, so you make a dish perfectly suited for your team's gameday.

ALABAMA

SWEET CRIMSON ROLL TIDE ROLLS

Makes 8 rolls // Hands-on 55 minutes // Total 4 hours, 30 minutes

Even opponents will say “Roll Tide!” to these amazingly jammy breakfast rolls.

ROLLS

1⁄4 cup warm water (105°F to 115°F)

1 package (2 1⁄4 teaspoons) active dry yeast

1⁄2 cup (about 2 1⁄8 ounces) cake flour

1⁄3 cup granulated sugar

1⁄4 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon table salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 1⁄4 cups (about 9 5⁄8 ounces) bread flour

1⁄2 cup (4 ounces) unsalted butter, softened

FILLING

1 cup fresh or frozen, thawed blackberries

2 cups seedless raspberry preserves (from 2 [10-ounce] jars)

10 tablespoons (5 ounces) unsalted butter, softened

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon water

1⁄4 cup granulated sugar

ICING

1 cup (about 4 ounces) powdered sugar

4 teaspoons whole milk

1⁄4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1. Make the Rolls: Combine the warm water and yeast in the bowl of a stand mixer. Let stand until the yeast is foamy, about 5 minutes. Add the cake flour, granulated sugar, milk, salt, vanilla, and eggs; beat on low speed with the paddle attachment until almost smooth, about 5 minutes. Gradually add the bread flour, and beat until the dough comes together, about 1 minute. Change to the dough hook attachment, and knead on medium speed until the dough is smooth and elastic, 13 to 15 minutes.

2. Add 6 tablespoons of the butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating until combined after each addition. Use 1 tablespoon of the butter to grease a large bowl; place the dough in the bowl, turning to grease the top. Cover with plastic wrap, and let rise in a warm place (80°F to 85°F), free from drafts, until doubled in size, about 1 hour and 30 minutes.

3. Deflate the dough by folding it over on itself twice. Cover and let stand in a warm place for 30 minutes.

4. Butter a 13- x 9-inch baking pan with the remaining 1 tablespoon butter, and set aside.

5. Make the Filling: Combine the blackberries, 1 cup of the preserves, and 4 tablespoons of the butter in a small saucepan over medium-high. Bring to a boil, and stir, lightly pressing on the blackberries to release their juices. Cook, stirring often, until the mixture thickens slightly, about 4 minutes. Stir together the cornstarch and water in a small bowl, and gradually pour into the saucepan, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens, about 1 minute. Pour the mixture onto a rimmed baking sheet. Let cool to room temperature, about 15 minutes.

6. Stir together the granulated sugar, remaining 1 cup preserves, and 6 tablespoons of the butter in a bowl. Spread in the bottom of the prepared baking pan.

7. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough into a 16- x 12-inch rectangle on a floured surface. Spread the cooled blackberry mixture on the surface of the dough, and roll up the dough from 1 long side. Cut the dough crosswise into 8 even pieces. Place the rolls, cut side down, in the baking pan, spacing evenly. Cover with plastic wrap, and place in a warm place (80°F to 85°F) to rise until the rolls have doubled in size, about 1 hour.

8. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Bake in the preheated oven until the rolls are browned and the syrup is bubbly, about 30 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes, and then invert the baking pan onto a platter or plate lined with parchment to catch the syrup.

9. Make the Icing: Whisk together all the ingredients in a bowl; drizzle over the hot rolls.

ARKANSAS

RAZORBACK BREAKFAST CASSEROLE

Serves 10 // Hands-on 30 minutes // Total 1 hour, 30 minutes

Here’s a delicious new spin on a breakfast casserole sure to energize you for a full day of stadium-side fanfare. The hash browns give the dish substance while the pork sausage—a nod to the Arkansas razorback—adds a spicy kick and smoky flavor. You can make this dish the night before and bake it right before serving. Substitute halved cherry tomatoes for the diced vine-ripe pink variety, if desired.

1 (30-ounce) package frozen shredded hash browns

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1 cup finely chopped sweet onion (about 5 ounces)

1 cup diced green bell pepper (about 5 ounces)

3 garlic cloves, minced (about 1 tablespoon)

1 1⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 1⁄2 teaspoons black pepper

1 pound spicy pork sausage, casings removed

4 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)

10 large eggs

1 cup whole milk

3 vine-ripe pink tomatoes, diced (about 1 1⁄2 cups)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1. Prepare the hash browns according to the package directions. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add the onion and bell pepper, and cook, stirring often, until tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic, and cook, stirring constantly, just until softened, about 1 minute. Stir in 1⁄2 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl.

3. Cook the sausage in the skillet over medium-high, stirring until crumbled, lightly browned, and no longer pink, 5 to 7 minutes.

4. Stir together the hash browns, onion mixture, sausage, and cheese. Pour into a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish.

5. Whisk together the eggs, milk, and 1⁄2 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper. Pour over the hash brown mixture. Bake at 350°F until the edges are golden and the center is just set, 50 minutes to 1 hour.

6. Toss together the diced tomato, cilantro, and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Sprinkle over the casserole before serving.

AUBURN

SMOKED WAR EAGLE WINGS WITH WHITE SAUCE

Serves 10 // Hands-on 25 minutes // Total 10 hours, 15 minutes, includes 8 hours chilling

Smoky, tangy, tender, tempting—make these your go-to smoked wings when tailgating near Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium or following the Tigers on the road. The brine gives the meat a sweet flavor and keeps it tender. The wings will change to an amber color when the smoke has thoroughly penetrated the meat. After smoking the wings, while they’re still hot, toss them in the hot sauce and Alabama-style barbecue sauce. Serve the wings with the White Sauce drizzled on top or on the side for dunking.

WINGS

4 cups sweet brewed iced tea (such as Milo’s)

1⁄2 cup water

5 tablespoons kosher salt

4 pounds chicken drumettes and flats

WHITE SAUCE

1 cup mayonnaise

1⁄4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon black pepper

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 1⁄2 teaspoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

ADDITIONAL INGREDIENTS

1⁄4 cup hot sauce (such as Frank’s RedHot Original)

1⁄4 cup Alabama-style red barbecue sauce (such as Golden Rule or Dreamland)

1. Make the Wings: Place the tea in a 4- to 6-quart food-safe container. Heat the water and salt in a small saucepan over high, stirring constantly, until the salt is dissolved, about 5 minutes. Add to the tea. Add the chicken, and cover and chill 8 hours or up to overnight.

2. Prepare the smoker according to the manufacturer’s instructions for indirect heat. Bring the internal temperature to 250°F. Maintain the temperature. Drain the chicken, discarding the brine; pat the chicken dry with paper towels. Place the chicken on the grate over indirect heat, and smoke, until cooked through, 11⁄2 to 2 hours, maintaining the temperature inside the smoker around 250°F. Move to direct heat, and smoke, covered, until charred, about 5 minutes. Remove from the smoker.

3. Make the White Sauce: Whisk together all the White Sauce ingredients. (The sauce will keep in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.)

4. Stir together the hot sauce and barbecue sauce in a large bowl. Add the chicken, and toss to coat. Transfer to a platter, and serve with the White Sauce.

GEORGIA

CHICKEN AND SMOKED SAUSAGE BRUNSWICK STEW

Serves 10 // Hands-on 40 minutes // Total 1 hour

A play on classic Georgia-style Brunswick stew, which contains pulled pork instead of chicken, this recipe calls for both chicken and smoked pork sausage. Comprised of creamy beans, sweet-tangy broth, spicy sausage, and tender chicken, the result is a thick, sweet, and slightly mustardy stew that’s great anytime but just right on a chilly autumn game day.

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound andouille sausage, cut into half-moons

3 pounds bone-in, skinless chicken thighs (about 8 thighs)

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 1⁄4 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 2 large potatoes)

2 cups chopped sweet onion (such as Vidalia) (from 1 onion)

1 cup chopped celery (from 3 celery stalks)

1 cup chopped carrots (from 3 large carrots)

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 cup chicken broth

1⁄4 cup packed light brown sugar

1⁄4 cup apple cider vinegar

1⁄4 cup Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons unsweetened cocoa

1 (15-ounce) can baby lima beans, drained and rinsed

2 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels

3⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

1. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add the sausage, and cook, stirring often, until browned, about 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the sausage to a plate lined with paper towels. Add the remaining

1 tablespoon oil to the Dutch oven. Cook the chicken, in batches, until browned, about 5 minutes. Flip and cook until browned on the other side, about 2 minutes. Place the chicken on a plate; set aside.

2. Add the butter to the Dutch oven, and swirl to melt. Add the potatoes, onion,

celery, and carrots; cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables soften, about 4 minutes. Add the tomato paste, and cook until darkened, stirring constantly, about 1 minute. Stir in the diced tomatoes, broth, brown sugar, vinegar, Dijon, thyme, salt, and cocoa. Bring to a boil, and return the chicken to the Dutch oven; reduce the heat to medium-low to maintain a simmer, and cook, uncovered, until the chicken is very tender, 20 to 30 minutes.

3. Remove the chicken, and let cool slightly. Shred into bite-size pieces. Add the shredded chicken, sausage, lima beans, corn, and pepper to the Dutch oven, and simmer, stirring often, until warmed through, about 5 minutes. Serve hot.

FLORIDA

GRILLED GATOR KEBAB BANH MI

Serves 8 // Hands-on 45 minutes // Total 1 hour

To some passionate Florida fans, only gator meat on game day will do; however, for others, this recipe works beautifully with cubed chicken breast or pork tenderloin—just reduce the marinating time to 15 minutes. If you go with gator, source the freshest gator meat possible, preferably something never frozen, from your local grocer or butcher.

1 cup water

1⁄2 cup rice vinegar

1⁄4 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 cups very thinly sliced English cucumber (from 1 large cucumber)

1 cup matchstick carrots

8 (10-inch) wooden skewers

1⁄4 cup frozen, thawed orange juice concentrate

1⁄4 cup fish sauce

1⁄4 cup packed light brown sugar

2 teaspoons crushed red pepper

1⁄4 cup fresh lime juice (from 3 limes)

2 pounds alligator meat, cut into 2-inch pieces

2 (16-ounce) French bread loaves, split horizontally, each loaf cut into 4 pieces

1 cup mayonnaise

2 2⁄3 cups watercress (about 3 ounces)

2 cups cilantro sprigs (from 2 bunches)

Sriracha chili sauce

1. Stir together the water, vinegar, sugar, and salt in a saucepan; bring to a boil over high. Place the cucumbers and carrots in a large heatproof bowl; pour the hot vinegar mixture over the vegetables. Let stand at least 30 minutes. (The mixture can be made a day ahead of time and refrigerated.)

2. Soak the skewers in water at least 30 minutes.

3. Stir together the juice concentrate, fish sauce, brown sugar, red pepper, and lime juice in a bowl. Add the alligator meat; toss to coat. Let stand 30 minutes.

4. Preheat the grill to medium-high (about 450°F) or heat a grill pan over medium-high.

5. Thread the meat onto the skewers. Place the kebabs on lightly greased grates, and grill, uncovered, turning often so the meat doesn’t char too much, until the meat is done, 7 to 9 minutes, basting with the leftover marinade the first 5 minutes of grilling. Remove from the grill.

6. Place the bread pieces on the grill grate, cut sides down, and grill until lightly toasted, 1 to 2 minutes. Spread the mayonnaise evenly on the cut sides of the bread, and top with the alligator pieces. Using a slotted spoon, top each with about 1⁄4 cup of the pickled vegetables. Sprinkle each with 1⁄3 cup of the watercress and 1⁄4 cup of the cilantro. Drizzle with the sriracha.

LSU

CREOLE GUMBO

Serves 10 // Hands-on 55 minutes // Total 3 hours, 55 minutes

With deep, rich flavors—including smokiness and a hint of spice from the poblano chile—and just thick enough with its chunky sausage, shrimp, and okra, this dish is everything you want in a gumbo and a guaranteed success for game days at LSU’s Death Valley. You can make this gumbo up to 2 days in advance and reheat in a slow cooker at your tailgate site.

1 pound andouille sausage, cut into 1⁄2-inch-thick slices

1⁄3 cup (about 2 1⁄2 ounces) salted butter

2 tablespoons bacon drippings

1⁄2 cup (about 2 1⁄8 ounces) all-purpose flour

3 large celery stalks, chopped (about 1 cup)

2 medium-size yellow onions, chopped (about 3 cups)

1 large poblano chile, chopped (about 1 cup)

3 garlic cloves, minced (about 1 tablespoon)

8 to 10 cups unsalted chicken stock

1 pound fresh okra, trimmed and cut into 1⁄2-inch pieces (about 4 1⁄2 cups)

1 (14.5-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes, undrained

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Louisiana hot sauce

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 pound peeled and deveined raw medium shrimp

1⁄2 pound fresh lump crabmeat, drained and picked over

1 1⁄2 tablespoons filé powder

Hot cooked white rice

2⁄3 cup thinly sliced scallions (about 5 to 6 scallions)

1. Place the sausage in a large Dutch oven over medium; cook, stirring often, until browned on both sides, about 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove the sausage to drain on paper towels, reserving the drippings in the Dutch oven.

2. Add the butter and bacon drippings to the hot drippings in the Dutch oven, stirring until melted. Gradually whisk in the flour; cook, whisking constantly, until the mixture is a deep golden brown and thickened, being careful not to burn, 10 to 15 minutes.

3. Add the celery, onions, and poblano, and cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are almost tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Add the garlic, and cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are very tender and the garlic is aromatic, about 3 minutes. Gradually stir in 8 cups of the stock. Stir in the sausage, okra, tomatoes, bay leaves, Worcestershire, hot sauce, salt, and black pepper. Increase the heat to medium-high, and bring the mixture to a boil.

4. Reduce the heat to low, and simmer, partially covered, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 3 hours. If the gumbo is too thick, add the remaining 2 cups stock, 1⁄2 cup at a time, until the desired consistency. Remove and discard the bay leaves. Stir in the shrimp and crabmeat, and cook until the shrimp turn pink, about 5 minutes. Stir in the filé powder, and remove from the heat. Serve the gumbo over the hot cooked rice, and garnish with the sliced scallions.

KENTUCKY

GAME-DAY HOT BROWN TURKEY SLIDERS

Serves 8 // Hands-on 45 minutes // Total 1 hour, 5 minutes

Our take on the classic Kentucky sandwich reconstructs the traditional hot brown into a Parker House roll format, with the melted cheese, white Béchamel sauce, and fillings inside warm, buttery rolls. They’re super easy to pick up and bite, so tailgaters won’t need a fork and knife.

3⁄4 cup (6 ounces) plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 1⁄4 cups whole milk, warmed

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

1 (11-ounce) package frozen Parker House yeast rolls, thawed (such as Sister Schubert’s)

8 ounces sliced deli smoked turkey breast, torn into 1-inch pieces

8 ounces thinly sliced Swiss cheese

2 large plum tomatoes, sliced

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a small saucepan over medium-high. Add the flour, and cook, stirring constantly, until a paste forms and begins to bubble, about 1 minute. Add the warm milk, whisking constantly, until the mixture thickens, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat, and whisk in the salt and pepper. Set aside to cool slightly.

2. Remove the rolls from the aluminum pan, and place on a flat surface. Using a bread knife, cut the rolls crosswise, creating tops and bottoms. Transfer the bottoms of the rolls to the aluminum pan, cut side up, and layer with half of the turkey pieces. Using half of the cooled white sauce, dollop each roll bottom with about a spoonful. Layer evenly with half of the cheese slices. Repeat the layers once. Top each with a tomato slice, and cover with the tops of the rolls.

3. Combine the Dijon, Worcestershire, and remaining 3⁄4 cup butter in a microwavable bowl; microwave on HIGH until the mixture is melted, about 30 seconds, stirring after 15 seconds. Stir in the parsley, and pour the mixture evenly over the rolls in the pan.

4. Bake at 350°F until the rolls are golden brown and the fillings are bubbly, about 20 minutes. Keep warm, and serve warm or at room temperature.

MISSISSIPPI STATE

THE ULTIMATE BULLY BURGER WITH DILL PICKLE SAUCE

Serves 8 // Hands-on 30 minutes // Total 30 minutes, includes sauce

Named for the Mississippi State University bulldog mascot, Bully, this burger is food fit for champions. Half beef, half pork, this toothsome burger has a balance of rich flavors and gives State fans staying power through the fourth quarter. Don’t skip the Dill Pickle Sauce—it’s a must-have on this (and any) burger.

1 1⁄2 pounds ground sirloin

1 1⁄2 pounds ground pork

1⁄4 cup finely chopped sweet onion (from 1 small onion)

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 1⁄2 teaspoons table salt

3⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

8 Cheddar cheese slices (optional)

Dill Pickle Sauce (recipe follows)

8 hamburger buns, toasted

Toppings: green leaf lettuce, tomato slices, thinly sliced red onion, cooked bacon slices

1. Preheat the grill to medium (350°F to 400°F). Place the ground sirloin, ground pork, onion, Worcestershire, salt, and pepper in a large bowl; gently combine using your hands. Shape the mixture into 8 (5-inch) patties. Slightly press the center of each patty with your thumb, making a small indentation. (This creates a flat hamburger instead of one with a domelike shape when cooked.)

2. Place the patties on the grate, and grill, covered, until the patties are no longer pink in the center, 5 to 6 minutes per side. Top each patty with 1 cheese slice, if desired. Remove from the grill.

3. Spread 1 to 2 tablespoons of the Dill Pickle Sauce on the cut sides of the buns; top the bottom of each with a patty. Layer the patties with the desired toppings; serve warm.

DILL PICKLE SAUCE

Makes about 11⁄2 cups // Hands-on 5 minutes // Total 5 minutes

Tart, creamy, and slightly spicy from the mustard, this sauce is always a winner.

1 cup mayonnaise

1⁄3 cup dill pickle relish, drained

1 1⁄2 tablespoons spicy brown mustard

1⁄4 teaspoon paprika

Stir together all the ingredients until blended; cover and chill until ready to serve.

MISSOURI

LOADED GOLDEN RAVIOLI NACHOS

Serves 8 // Hands-on 30 minutes // Total 30 minutes

A nontraditional take on the classic tailgate food, these “nachos” are made with ravioli instead of tortilla chips. The breaded, fried, and baked preparation of the ravioli is original to St. Louis, making this a perfect dish to serve at (but not limited to) Missouri games. Piled with fresh toppings such as tomato, cilantro, avocado, and a creamy glaze, the cheesy goodness that results will have you blissfully swaying to the Marching Mizzou’s “Missouri Waltz.”

6 cups canola or vegetable oil

2 large eggs

7 to 8 tablespoons whole milk

1 1⁄2 cups panko (Japanese-style breadcrumbs)

2 (9-ounce) packages refrigerated four-cheese ravioli

3 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 3⁄4 cup)

3 ounces white Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 3⁄4 cup)

1 cup chopped tomato (from 1 medium tomato)

1⁄4 cup sliced scallions (about 2 scallions)

1⁄4 cup cilantro leaves

1⁄4 cup diced red onion (from 1 small onion)

1 small ripe avocado, diced

1 small jalapeño chile, seeded and sliced

3⁄4 cup sour cream

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

Lime wedges

1. Place the oil in a Dutch oven; heat to 325°F over medium. Whisk together the eggs and 1⁄4 cup of the milk in a medium bowl. Place the breadcrumbs in a separate medium bowl.

2. Dip the ravioli in the egg mixture; dredge in the breadcrumbs, shaking to remove any excess breadcrumbs.

3. Add the ravioli, in 2 to 3 batches, to the hot oil, and fry until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes, flipping, if necessary, to brown evenly. Remove from the oil, and let stand on paper towels to drain.

4. Preheat the broiler to high with the oven rack 8 inches from the heat. Place the ravioli in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet, and sprinkle evenly with the cheeses.

5. Broil until the cheeses are melted and the ravioli starts to crisp around the edges, 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle with the tomato, scallions, cilantro, red onion, avocado, and jalapeño. Stir together the sour cream and 3 tablespoons of the milk, adding the remaining 1 tablespoon milk, if necessary, to reach the desired consistency. Drizzle over the nachos; sprinkle with the salt. Serve with the lime wedges.

OLE MISS

FRIED CATFISH FINGERS WITH COMEBACK SAUCE

Serves 8 // Hands-on 20 minutes // Total 50 minutes

This recipe is great to make for a crowd. Fry the catfish in batches so tailgaters can get fish hot from the fryer, and serve a batch of cold beverages as folks mingle and wait for their crispy, crunchy food. The tangy sauce is addictively good and can also be served with chicken fingers, burgers, or fries.

CATFISH

3 cups whole buttermilk

2 tablespoons hot sauce

3 pounds catfish fillets, cut into strips

Peanut oil

1 cup plain yellow cornmeal

1 cup masa harina

1 cup (about 4 1⁄4 ounces) all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

2 teaspoons black pepper

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

5 teaspoons kosher salt

COMEBACK SAUCE

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Sriracha chili sauce

1 1⁄2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder

1⁄2 teaspoon onion powder

1⁄2 teaspoon dry mustard

1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper

1. Make the Catfish: Whisk together the buttermilk and hot sauce in a large bowl. Place the catfish in the buttermilk mixture, and let stand 30 minutes.

2. Pour the oil to a depth of 5 inches into a large Dutch oven over medium, and heat to 330°F. Stir together the cornmeal, masa, flour, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and 4 teaspoons of the salt in a shallow dish.

3. Remove the fillets in batches from the buttermilk mixture, allowing the excess to drip off. Dredge in the cornmeal mixture, shaking off the excess.

4. Fry the fish, in batches, until golden brown, about 2 minutes on each side. Transfer to a wire rack on a baking sheet lined with paper towels; sprinkle with the remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Cover and keep warm until ready to serve.

5. Make the Comeback Sauce: Whisk together all the ingredients in a bowl until smooth. Serve with the Catfish.

SOUTH CAROLINA

BOILED PEANUT HUMMUS WITH PORK RINDS

Serves 10 // Hands-on 15 minutes // Total 3 hours, 15 minutes

Food doesn’t get more Southern than boiled peanuts. Here, we reinvent them as a spicy and satisfying hummus served alongside another Southern classic—pork rinds. The combination of their creamy-crunchy texture is perfect. If your crowd doesn’t love pork rinds, serve the hummus with toasted pita chips or crudités.

2 quarts water

1 1⁄4 cups blanched raw peanuts

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1⁄2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons roasted tahini (sesame paste)

1 small garlic clove

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1⁄2 cup warm water, plus more for desired consistency

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives (optional)

8 ounces pork rinds or chicharrones

1. Bring the water, peanuts, salt, cumin, paprika, and cayenne pepper to a boil in a large stockpot over medium-high. Reduce the heat to low, and simmer until the peanuts are tender, 3 to 4 hours.

2. Drain the peanuts, discarding the liquid. Let the peanuts stand until cool enough to handle, 15 to 20 minutes. Combine the peanuts, tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and oil in a blender. Add the 1⁄2 cup warm water, and process until completely smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed, about 3 minutes. Slowly add up to 1⁄2 cup more warm water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if needed to reach the desired consistency. Transfer to a bowl, and, if desired, sprinkle with the chives. Serve with the pork rinds.

TENNESSEE

SLOPPY JOE DIP

Serves 12 // Hands-on 30 minutes // Total 45 minutes

Sweet, meaty, and slightly saucy, this dip truly tastes like a sloppy Joe! You can skip Step 3, if desired, and instead place the dip in a slow cooker on the WARM setting at your tailgate site.

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1 1⁄2 pounds lean ground beef

1⁄2 cup chopped yellow onion (from 1 onion)

2 garlic cloves, minced (about 1 tablespoon)

1 (15-ounce) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

1⁄4 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 (8-ounce) package pre-shredded Cheddar cheese (about 2 cups)

Corn chips (such as Fritos Scoops)

1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the beef, and cook, stirring often, until the meat crumbles and is no longer pink, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the onion and garlic, and cook until softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, ketchup, Dijon, brown sugar, tomato paste, Worcestershire, vinegar, paprika, red pepper, and salt.

2. Reduce the heat to low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is slightly thickened, about 15 minutes. Stir in 1 cup of the shredded cheese.

3. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Transfer the mixture to a 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 cup cheese, and bake at 400°F until the cheese is melted, about 15 minutes. Serve with the corn chips.

TEXAS A&M

COWBOY CAVIAR

Serves 10 // Hands-on 20 minutes // Total 35 minutes

Chock-full of black beans, peas, and vegetables with some heat from smoky paprika and jalapeño chile, this dip is top notch—even “Good Bull” for an Aggie fan. Kick up the heat by leaving in the jalapeño seeds, or take them out for a milder dip. This also makes a nice relish for grilled meats or topping for baked potatoes.

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)

1 1⁄2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1⁄2 teaspoon honey

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed

1 cup fresh corn kernels (from 2 ears)

1 cup chopped yellow bell pepper (from 1 bell pepper)

1 cup chopped plum tomato (from 2 tomatoes)

1⁄2 cup finely chopped red onion (from 1 small onion)

1⁄2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons finely chopped jalapeño chile or serrano chile

Tortilla chips

Whisk together the oil, lime juice, vinegar, cumin, salt, paprika, and honey in a large bowl. Add the beans, peas, corn, bell pepper, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño; stir to coat well. Let stand 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve with the tortilla chips.

VANDERBILT

MEMPHIS-STYLE BBQ CHILI

Serves 8 // Hands-on 30 minutes // Total 2 hours, 30 minutes

Give classic cool-weather chili a makeover with a touch of sweetness from barbecue sauce and baked beans. Once the heat from the paprika, chili powder, and cayenne hits, you’ll be thankful for the sour cream topping.

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 (2-pound) boneless pork shoulder roast (Boston butt), cut into 1-inch cubes

2 cups chopped yellow onion (from 1 large onion)

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons dry mustard

1 teaspoon celery salt

1⁄2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 cups chicken stock

2 cups barbecue sauce (such as Stubb’s Original)

2 (15-ounce) cans navy beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can baked beans

Toppings: sliced cabbage, sour cream, shredded Cheddar cheese

Corn chips (such as Fritos)

1. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add half of the cubed pork roast, and cook until browned on all sides, 7 to 9 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Drain the oil from the Dutch oven. Repeat with the remaining oil and pork.

2. Add the onion to the Dutch oven. Cook until slightly caramelized, stirring occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the browned pork, paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, oregano, mustard, celery salt, and cayenne, and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the stock, barbecue sauce, navy beans, and baked beans, and bring to a boil.

3. Reduce the heat to medium-low; cover and simmer until the meat is very tender, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Increase the heat to medium-high, and simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally until slightly thickened, about 20 minutes. Top as desired, and serve with the corn chips.