Serve These Patriots- and Rams-Themed Cocktails at Your Super Bowl Party

What are the best drinks to serve to your guests as they watch the New England Patriots vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday?

By The SI Staff
February 01, 2019

No Super Bowl party is complete without food, but no party’s food spread is complete without a delicious beverage to wash it all down with. What are the best drinks to serve to your guests as they watch the New England Patriots vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday? We asked bartenders from Boston and Los Angeles to come up with a punch or a cocktail to represent their cities.

For Patriots Fans: PATRIOT SLING

Courtesy of the Eastern Standard

"Boston is historically a rum town," says Diego Alejandro Peña-Herrera, bar manager at Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks. "This is a refreshing highball to enjoy while not risking too much spillage."

1½ oz. Privateer True American Amber Rum
¾ oz. lemon juice
¾ oz. honey
3 hefty dashes of Angostura bitters
Top with ginger beer and garnish with a lemon twist laid flat in the drink

For Rams fans: WAKE UP LATE PUNCH

Courtesy of The Varnish

"Muddle the raspberries and sugar together until it makes a paste and let it sit for an hour," says Bryan Tetorakis, head bartender at L.A.'s The Varnish. "Add the lemon juice and mix until the sugar dissolves. Fine-strain it into a large punch bowl, then add the gin, cognac, soda and a large block of ice."

750 ml gin
750 ml cognac
19 oz. lemon juice, fresh squeezed
2¼ cup superfine sugar
2 pints fresh raspberries
100 oz. soda water

 

