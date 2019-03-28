Baltimore Orioles Beer: What to Drink at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark's beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate.

Editor's note: The Orioles did not provide information about their 2019 beer selection. The information below reflects the team's 2018 offerings.

Cheapest + most expensive: A small domestic draft sells for $4, while a large premium beer on draft costs $9.75.

Local beer choices: The Orioles offered a robust selection of Baltimore beer in 2018. Heavy Seas pours eight different brews at Camden Yards, highlighted by Loose Cannon IPA and TropiCannon Citrus IPA. Union Craft Brewing’s top offering is Duckpin Pale Ale, plus Skipjack Pilsner, Blackwig Lager and Steady Eddie (pale wheat ale).

Other local options include: Key Brewing Co. Chesapeake Common Lager, Key Brewing Co. Dundalk Calling (IPA), The Brewer’s Art Resurrection (Belgian dubbel), Jailbreak Infinite Amber Ale, Oliver Brewing Co. Balls to the Wall (pale ale), Manor Hill IPA, Monument City Brewing Co. 51 Rye and Baltimore Beer Works The Raven (Vienna-style lager).

Any stadium-specific brews? No.

Best choice for beer snobs: Monument City Brewing Co. 51 Rye (3.97/5) ranks the highest, followed by Key Brewing Co. Dundalk Calling (3.95/5) and Union Craft Brewing Steady Eddie (3.87/5).

