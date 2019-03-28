Nothing pairs better with baseball—and its wild and weird stadium foods—than an ice-cold beer. But gone are the days of light lagers and limited choices. Major League Baseball’s ballparks offer an extensive list of draft and packaged beers, from big-brand standbys to hyper-local breweries and ballpark-only brews. Beer prices are wide-ranging, too, from a $5 can of Bud Light at a Twins game to $19.25 for a 22 oz. premium draft beer at Oracle Park. Some ballparks—including the White Sox, who will serve 77 different beers on Opening Day—have beer menus akin to that of a specialty beer bar.

With so many choices, its understandable if you’re undecided on what to sip on for nine innings. Luckily, whether you’re in search of a bargain brew or a craft beer from a local brewery, we’ve got you covered.

Ahead of the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate.

Photos by Taylor Ballantyne.

Atlanta Braves SunTrust Park

As a MillerCoors ballpark, SunTrust Park serves a variety of the company's beers throughout the stadium, ranging from $5 to $12. The highlight of the Braves' beer offerings, though, is the ATL Brew Lab, a small five-barrel pilot brewery that serves as the research and development facility for Terrapin’s large production brewery in Athens, Ga. The draft menu at the ATL Brew Lab rotates throughout the season, but it always features aptly-named creations like It's Baseball Saison, 3 Up 3 Down American IPA and Batter Up Dunkelweiss.

Best for beer snobs: Though no ATL Brew Lab beers are rated on Beer Advocate, some of the best brews available include: the Slugger Mosaic IPA, Golden Glove Stout, 3 Up 3 Down IPA and the Walk N Balk Dopplebock.

For more information on the ATL Brew Lab and SunTrust Park’s beer offerings, click here.

Miami Marlins Marlins Park

For the 2019 season, Marlins Park added a handful of local beer options, including a rotational tap from nearby Biscayne Bay Brewery, and Mexican beer brand Estrella Jalisco, which will sponsor Friday night home games and a new gathering spot in left centerfield for fans called The Social: Estrella Jalisco. If you’re looking for an affordable beer option, the 3o5 menu at Marlins Park will serve 12 oz. domestic draft beers for $5 during the 2019 season. While Bud Light is typically the stadium’s bestseller, the ballpark also offers a beer from Miami-based Veza Sur Brewing that is only available in Marlins Park.

Best for beer snobs: If you’re in search for a really good beer and a super-local one, you’re in luck: the Veza Sur Marlins Mango Blonde Ale is the best of all the offerings at Marlins Park, with a 3.95/5 rating.

For more details on the local beer selection at Marlins Park, click here.

New York Mets Citi Field

The Mets are one of only a handful of MLB teams to feature an on-site brewery inside the ballpark. In March 2018, Denmark-based brewery Mikkeller opened up a 10,000 square foot brewery and restaurant at Citi Field; it will serve its Henry Hops IPA in special Mets-themed cans, among other beers, during games this season. Beyond Mikkeller, there’s no shortage of New York-brewed options at Citi Field, including beers from every borough, from Montauk Brewing Company to Sixpoint Brewery and more.

Best choice for beer snobs: Brooklyn-based Interboro will serve its top-rated Premiere IPA (4.27/5) on draft and in cans at Citi Field this season. The Five Boroughs Tiny Juicy IPA (3.98/5), LIC Beer Project’s Burnin’ IPA (4.17/5) and Coded Tiles American Pale Ale (4.09/5) also rank high.

For more details on what beer to drink at Citi Field, click here.

Philadelphia Phillies Citizens Bank Park

While the Phillies upgraded their lineup this offseason, the team is also updating the look of Citizens Bank Park for 2019, adding an outdoor beer garden and bar, over 40 televisions, a 120-seat Shake Shack and other food and beverage options next to the third base plaza. Whether it’s in the brand-new space or at concession stands around the ballpark, beer lovers at Phillies games should try a cold one from Yards Brewing, which is headquartered just a short drive from the ballpark. Outside of Philly, Victory Brewing in Downingtown, Pa., and Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pa., are both solid local options.

Best for beer snobs: Victory’s HopDevil, an American IPA with “an aromatic punch and a lasting, full-bodied finish” received a 4.06/5 rating and the Tröegs Perpetual IPA, an Imperial Pale Ale with notes of pine balm, bold hops and citrus rind, rated 4.07/5.

For more information on the beer options at Citizens Bank Park, click here.

Washington Nationals Nationals Park

Before every Nationals home game, the Budweiser Terrace at Nationals Park features happy hour specials, including $5 16 oz. Budweiser and Bud Light cans, from the time gates open until 35 minutes before first pitch. For beer connoisseurs in search of local options, the Nats have a solid selection from nearby Port City Brewing in Alexandria, Va., and Atlas Brew Works and DC Brau, both located in in Washington D.C. While there aren’t any specific Nationals Park beers, but you can get two beers that are brewed in homage to the Nats and Nationals Park: Devils Backbone Earned Run Ale and Atlas Brew Works’ 1500 South Cap Lager.

Best for beer snobs: Port City’s Integral IPA (3.92/5), Atlas’ Dance of Days Pale Ale (3.91/5) and the Above the Clouds Farmhouse Ale (3.91/5) from 3 Stars Brewing—another local D.C.-based brewery—are the highest-rated beers available at Nationals Park.

For more details on the local options and the new-for-2019 beers at Nationals Park, click here.

Chicago Cubs Wrigley Field

This season, Wrigley Field added more than a dozen draft and packaged craft beer options from breweries with Chicago and Midwest roots, including Golden Road Mango Cart Wheat Ale, Broken Bat Golden Sombrero, Brooklyn Summer Ale and more. Although it’s a widely available national brand, Goose Island is brewed in Chicago, Ill., and you’ll find a variety of options from the brewery at Wrigley Field.

Other local beers available include: Half Acre Pony Pilsner, Begyle Blonde Ale, Revolution Everyday Hero Session IPA and Cruz Blanca Palm Shade IPA.

Best for beer snobs: It’s not a local option, but 3 Floyds Zombie Dust IPA (4.58/5) is one of the highest-rated beers across all MLB stadium offerings and it is available at Wrigley Field. Other top options are the Cruz Blanca Palm Shade IPA (4.03/5) and Revolution’s Fist City American Pale Ale (4.08/5) and Anti-Hero IPA (4.1/5).

For more information on the beer options and pricing at Wrigley Field, click here.

Cincinnati Reds Great American Ball Park

If you’re in town for a Reds game, you should definitely get yourself a Hudy Delight, Cincinnati's very own light beer. Now owned and brewed by Christian Moerlein, the beer was originally brewed by Hudepohl Brewing Company, which was established in 1885, and it remains a big part of Cincinnati's beer history. Great American Ball Park also delivers in the craft beer department, offering a wide selection of local options from nearby MadTree Brewing, Fifty West Brewing Company, Mt. Carmel and much more.

Best for beer snobs: Moerlein’s Big Hazy IPA (4/5) ranks the highest, while MadTree’s Rounding Third Red IPA (3.91/5) and Brewing Company’s Nut Brown Ale (3.85/5) are also good options.

For more details on the pricing and beer options at Great American Ball Park, click here.

Milwaukee Brewers Miller Park

When your team is called the Brewers, you ought to have good beer in the ballpark, right? Miller Park certainly delivers, adding 15 new beers to its already robust list of offerings, including a bunch of local options from nearby Wisconsin breweries like One Barrel Brewing, Raised Grain, Titletown, Wisconsin Brewing, Milwaukee Brewing, Fox Riber Brewing, LakeFront and more. There’s an exclusive beer available for the Brewers as well: the team partnered with Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company to create Bernie’s Barrelman Ale, which is only available at Miller Park. While at a game, you can also drink two beers from New Glarus Brewing that are only sold in Wisconsin: Moon Man American Pale Ale and Spotted Cow American Cream Ale.

Best for beer snobs: Milwaukee Brewing’s IPA (4.08/5) ranks the highest, but the Sprecher Black Bavarian Lager (4.04/5), Third Space Brewing’s Happy Place Pale Ale (4.01/5) and the New Glarus Brewing Moon Man (4.12/5) aren’t too far behind.

For more info on pricing and additional craft beer options at Miller Park, click here.

Pittsburgh Pirates PNC Park

After adding more than a half-dozen new brews to its menu for 2019, PNC Park now offers more than 50 varieties of beer around the ballpark. You might consider Yuengling, America’s oldest brewery, to be somewhat of a local choice for fans at PNC Park. Though it’s brewed in Pottsville not Pittsburgh, Yuengling is still a Pennsylvania beer and there are lots of options around the stadium. Other local options include Tröegs Sunshine Pils, Victory Summer Love, North Country Bucksnort Stout, Rusty Rail Fools Gold and Yards Brawler, among several others.

Best for beer snobs: Tröegs Perpetual IPA (4.07/5) and Victory Brewing’s Hop Devil (4.06/5) and Prima Pils (4.02/5) rank the highest of PNC Park’s offerings.

For more details on the local options and the new-for-2019 beers at PNC Park, click here.

St. Louis Cardinals Busch Stadium

If you’re heading to Busch Stadium for a Cardinals game this season, you can grab a 16 oz. Busch draft beer for $5 until the first pitch in the Budweiser Terrace. Beyond the beer bargains, the Cards added more than a dozen new options to their menu for 2019 and if you’re in search of St. Louis brews, there are quite a few local options as well: 2nd Shift Hibiscus Wit, Schlafly Pale Ale, Urban Chestnut Brewing Company Big Shark Lemon Radler and 4 Hands Single Speed (American blonde ale), to name a few.

Best for beer snobs: 2nd Shift Brewing’s Little Big Hop (4.05/5), 4 Hands Incarnation Pale (4.03/5) and Boulevard Space Camper (3.9/5) are the top options at Busch Stadium.

For more information on the beer options at Busch Stadium, click here.

Arizona Diamondbacks Chase Field

The Diamondbacks added more than 25 new beers to their menu for this season, including some national and local brews: Ballast Point New Lager; Breckenridge Avalanche Amber Ale; Golden Road Wolf Pup Session IPA; Grand Canyon Brewing Co. Trail Hike IPA; Hop Valley Citrus Mistress; Saint Archer Hazy IPA and much more. San Tan Brewing, The Phoenix Ale Brewery and Grand Canyon Brewing Co. are just a few of the local Arizona beer makers that are available to drink at Chase Field. And if you’re in search of a cold one on the cheap, the D-backs offer a 14 oz. value beer for just $4, one of the cheapest beers in all of baseball.

Best for beer snobs: Four Peaks Brut IPA (4.47/5) and Double Knot IPA (4.01/5) are top-rated options, as well as SanTan Brewing Co.’s Moon Juice IPA (3.89/5).

For more details on the pricing and beer options at Chase Field, click here.

Colorado Rockies Coors Field

Located just 15 miles west of Denver and Coors Field in Golden, Colo. is the Coors Brewery headquarters, established in 1873. So it’s only right that you crack open a Coors Banquet, Coors Light or Batch 19 beer at a Rockies game—it’s called Coors Field, after all!

Beyond Coors, there are other local craft options available, including beer from Colorado Native, Boulder Beer Company, Upslope Brewing and more. Coors Field is also home to Sandlot Brewery—in fact, in 1995, Sandlot became the first brewery to be located inside a Major League Baseball stadium. Some of Sandlot’s beer options include: Blake Street Lager, Naptime Stout, Wicked Hop IPA, Right Field Red Ale, Nightmare on Blake Street Stout and more.

Best for beer snobs: Located in Denver, Great Divide Brewing Company’s Titan IPA (4.06/5) ranks as the highest choice at Coors Field, but Left Hand Brewing’s Milk Stout (3.99/5) and the Odell Brewing Company Drumroll APA (3.91/5) don’t fall too far behind.

For more information on the beer options and pricing at Coors Field, click here.

Los Angeles Dodgers Dodger Stadium

Located in DTLA, Golden Road Brewing creates its Dodger Blonde beer specifically for the team—you can only drink it at a game at Dodger Stadium. Also on tap are Golden Road’s Wolf Among Weeds IPA, Mango Cart and Get Offa That Brown. In addition to popular California-brewed beer brands like Lagunitas and Stone Brewing, the Dodgers also serve up craft options from Santa Monica Brew Works, Garage Brewing, Angel City Brewery and much more.

Best choice for beer snob: Ballast Point Sculpin IPA (4.38/5), Stone IPA (4.2/5), Arrogant Bastard Ale (4.15/5) and Lagunitas 12th of Never Ale (3.95/5) rank the highest among the Dodgers’ offerings.

For more info additional craft beer options at Dodger Stadium, click here.

San Diego Padres Petco Park

To celebrate the Padres’ 50th anniversary as a Major League franchise in 2019, the team partnered with local craft brewer Ballast Point on an exclusive Padres-themed beer: the Swingin’ Friar Ale, named after the Padres’ mascot. The team did not provide details on its 2019 offerings, but based on last year’s list, it’s clear that the Padres source a variety of options from local San Diego breweries, including AleSmith, Coronado, Mike Hess and more. Brewed in San Diego, Ballast Point also serves a ton of its varieties at Petco Park.

Best choice for beer snob: Karl Strauss Aurora Hoppyalis IPA (4.21/5), AleSmith Brewing Company’s .394 San Diego Pale Ale (4.11/5) and Mike Hess Brewing Grapefruit Solis IPA (4.02/5) are all very highly-rated options at Petco Park.

For more info on the Padres’ anniversary beer and the craft beer selection at Petco Park, click here.

San Francisco Giants Oracle Park

To put it frankly, the Giants have one of the best beer selections in all of baseball—the beers at Oracle Park line up with what you’d see on the menu at a local San Francisco beer bar. The team added new local brews from Henhouse, Laughing Monk and Russian River for the 2019 season, bolstering its already-strong lineup of beers from San Francisco breweries. This year, nearby Local Brewing will make a tropical blonde beer, made with fruits from the garden located in centerfield, and a custom pilsner for The Gotham Club inside Oracle Park.

Best for beer snobs: There are more than a dozen beers at Oracle Park that rank at a 4.0 or above on Beer Advocate, so you really can't go wrong with any choice if you're a connoisseur. Here are some top-rated options: Russian River Brewing Company Pliny the Elder Double IPA (4.64/5) and Bling Pig IPA (4.36/5); Altamont Beer Works Maui Waui IPA (4.17/5); Almanac Beer Co. Vibes Pilsner (4.03) and Sournova (rotating seasonal sour beer); HenHouse Brewing Company Oyster Stout; Moonraker Brewing Holy Hermit Imperial IPA and YOJO; an.d a variety of options from The Bruery and Beachwood Blendery, Bare Bottle Brew Co.

For more details on the extensive beer list available at Oracle Park, click here.

Oakland A’s Oakland Coliseum

The A’s know how to cater to Bay Area beer drinkers. They offer several highly rated local beers such as Firestone Walker Union Jack, which scored among the top beers available in any ballpark. While the team may struggle to draw big crowds, maybe this will sway you: A’s Access members receive 50% off concessions at the Coliseum—beer included. Sometimes a cheap beer is the best beer.

Best for beer snobs: Firestone Walker Union Jack (4.23/5) ranks highest, with Lagunitas Lil Sumpin’ Sumpin’ (4.2/5) and Firestone Walker Luponic Distortion (4/5) not far behind.

For more information on large selection of craft beer offered at Oakland Coliseum, click here.

Baltimore Orioles Oriole Park at Camden Yards

A beer might be exactly what’s needed to watch the Orioles in 2019. The good news for fans attending Oriole Park at Camden Yards is that they can get one on the cheap. In 2018 the team sold small domestic drafts for $4, one of the lowest price points in baseball. It’s worth noting you won’t find National Bohemian at the ballpark, which isn’t actually brewed in Baltimore. The Orioles do offer plenty of local brews, though.

Best for beer snobs: Monument City Brewing Co. 51 Rye (3.97/5) ranks the highest, followed by Key Brewing Co. Dundalk Calling (3.95/5) and Union Craft Brewing Steady Eddie (3.87/5).

For more details on what beer to drink at Oriole Park, click here.

Boston Red Sox Fenway Park

As the second-oldest stadium in baseball, Fenway Park fittingly offers a very simple beer menu. Craft beer aficionados will want to get their fix before the game. Last season the Red Sox offered only 21 different beers. (Some teams offer nearly half that just from one brewery.) That doesn’t mean there isn’t good beer to be had, however. Sam Adams New England IPA is both local and highly rated, while Wachusett Blueberry Ale is a solid summery offering.

Best for beer snobs: The only beer that stands out in the ratings is Sam Adams New England IPA (3.93/5).

For more info on Fenway Park’s beer selection, click here.

New York Yankees Yankee Stadium

Blue Point Brewing teamed up with the Yankees to create the most appropriately designed can in all of baseball. Purchase a Pinstripe Pils at Yankee Stadium to enjoy a refreshing brew decked out in a pinstripe can. Bronx Brewery is located just blocks from the ballpark and offers a pair of beers: No Resolutions IPA and Summer Ale. And if there are any New Englanders hiding around Yankee Stadium, good news—the team now sells Sam Adams.

Best for beer snobs: Catskill Ball Lightning (3.97/5) slots highest in the rankings followed by Bronx Brewery No Resolutions (3.85) and Blue Point Mosaic (3.78/5).

For more details on Yankee Stadium’s local beer options, click here.

Tampa Bay Rays Tropicana Field

The Rays have long struggled to attract sellout crowds, but beer drinkers have plenty of reason to find a seat at The Trop this summer. The team offers one of the most robust craft beer selections in baseball, headlined by roughly 25 new additions in 2018. According to the Rays, locally brewed Reef Donkey is the highest selling craft beer, Bud Light is the top-selling domestic beer and Corona is the best seller when it comes to imported beer.

Best for beer snobs: Cigar City Jai Alai (4.28/5) is one of the highest-rated beers available at any ballpark. Coppertail Night Swim (4.03/5) and Coppertail FreeDive (3.94/5) are also quality options.

For more information on Tropicana Field’s robust beer selection, click here.

Toronto Blue Jays Rogers Centre

The Blue Jays are giving beer drinkers two new reasons to catch a game at Rogers Centre. The team is introducing a new $5 CDN beer option, one of the lower price points across baseball. Second, Goose Island partnered with the Blue Jays to create TBJ Special Brew, which will be available exclusively at Rogers Centre. If you need a third reason to come see the Blue Jays, hopefully Vlad Guerrero Jr. will fill that void at some point in 2019.

Best for beer snobs: Mill Street Brewery’s Tankhouse Ale (3.72/5) and West Coast IPA (3.7/5) both rate among the top options at Rogers Centre.

For more details on the local beer choices at Rogers Centre, click here.

Chicago White Sox Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field features a tremendous hideout for beer nerds of any kind. The Craft Kave, located on the field level near Gate 2, will roll out 77 different beers on Opening Day and rotate a total of 91 different brews throughout the season. If you’re looking to drink local, Goose Island offers an extensive selection, including their highly regarded Sofie (Belgian Saison).

Best for beer snobs: 3 Floyds Gumball Head (4.20/5) rates the highest among the White Sox’ offerings followed by Half Acre Daisy Cutter (4.16/5) and Goose Island Sofie (4.09/5).

For more information on the local beer choices at Guaranteed Rate Field, click here.

Detroit Tigers Comerica Park

The Tigers’ roster is not that deep. The same cannot be said about the team’s local beer selection. Comerica Park's list of Michigan-made beers is seemingly never-ending, with a stable of year-round options complemented by seasonal offerings. For example, locally based Bell’s Brewing will rotate in bourbon barrel-aged Expedition Stout and a pineapple jalapeño version of their popular Oberon beer. On draft alone, you can enjoy 57 different beers during the 2019 season.

Best for beer snobs: Old Nation M-43 IPA (4.43/5) is extremely highly rated, along with Bell’s Two Hearted Ale (4.27/5) and Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA (4.25/5). Many of the rotated beers available register a ranking of 4 or higher on Beer Advocate.

For more details on Comerica Park’s lengthy list of local beer choices, click here.

Kansas City Royals Kauffman Stadium

If you’re looking for a local beer at Kauffman Stadium this season, Boulevard Brewing Company provides both quality brews and several options. Boulevard’s Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale rates as the best beer available at the stadium while the Royals say their ballpark is the only one in baseball to feature Boulevard’s Vamos lager, 80-Acre Wheat and Tropical Pale Ale. Kansas City Bier Co. sells their German-inspired Dunkel, Helles and Pils offerings, too.

Best for beer snobs: Boulevard Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale (4.17/5) ranks as the top beer at Kauffman Stadium followed by Boulevard Whiskey Barrel Stout (4.12/5) and Martin City Hard Way IPA (3.97/5).

For more details on what beer to drink at Kauffman Stadium, click here.

Minnesota Twins Target Field

New to Target Field this season, fans can grab a 12 oz. can of Bud Light for $5 at the Family Value concession stands. Beyond the bargain beer, it’s quite possible that no other team in baseball offers as intriguing of a beer selection as the Twins. From Castle Danger Cream Ale to Northlake Honey Brown Lager to Bent Paddle Cold Press Black Ale, Target Field provides many ways to flex your beer palate. (And when the Angels come to town, Third Street Lost Trout would be an appropriate choice.)

Best for beer snobs: Fair State Vienna Lager (4.04/5), Insight Splendid Moose (4.02/5) and Indeed Day Tripper (4.01/5) are all great options.

For more information on the local beer choices at Target Field, click here.

Houston Astros Minute Maid Park

If you long for the days of the Astros’ vibrantly colored uniforms, they’re serving a new beer in 2019 that might help you get your fix. The team partnered with Karbach Brewing to create the aptly named Crawford Bock. The can features the familiar red and orange stripes you’ll only find nowadays on throwback jerseys, and a portion of sales will go toward the Astros Foundation. For another blast to the past, give 8th Wonder Dome Faux’m a try. The can features the Astros former home, the Astrodome.

Best for beer snobs: St. Arnold Art Car (3.99/5) ranks the highest but Karbach Weisse Versa (3.83/5) and Karbach Big & Bright (3.8/5) also stand as quality options.

For more details on what beer to drink at Minute Maid Park, click here.

Seattle Mariners T-Mobile Park

To go along with a ballpark name change that will take some getting used to (Safeco Field is now known as T-Mobile Park), the Mariners are rolling out 23 new beers in 2019. Among the options are Bale Breaker Topcutter (IPA), 10 Barrel Out of Office Pilsner and Pike Kilt Lifter (Scotch ale). You won’t find any Mariner-themed beers at the stadium, but the team says it offers 17 different brews you won’t find at another ballpark.

Best for beer snobs: Bale Breaker Leota Mae IPA (4.12/5) ranks the highest, followed by Reuben's Brews Crikey IPA (4.05/5) and pFriem IPA (4.03/5).

For more information on the beer offerings at T-Mobile Park, click here.

Texas Rangers Globe Life Park

The Rangers are making a few alterations to their beer selections in their last season of play in Globe Life Park. Among the new additions, Texas-based brewer Karbach is now offering their Weekend Warrior (IPA) while Arizona brewery Four Peaks is selling Kilt Lifter (Scottish ale). For a local flavor, turn to Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde, Rahr & Sons Blonde and Karbach Hopadillo. If you’re into memorably-named brews, Saint Arnold’s Fancy Lawnmower is a good one.

Best for beer snobs: Karbach Hopadillo (3.76/5) rates the highest at Globe Life Park, followed by Kilt Lifter (Scottish ale) (3.71/5) and Saint Arnold Fancy Lawnmower (3.56/5).

For more details on what beer to drink at Globe Life Park, click here.

Cleveland Indians Progressive Field

The Indians lean on Great Lakes Brewing Co. for an astounding selection of 13 local beers at Progressive Field, including River Pale Ale, Commodore Perry IPA, Dortmunder Gold Lager and Edmund Fitzgerald Porter. Another Cleveland-based brewery, Market Garden, offers one of the highest-rated beers with their Citramax IPA. Beyond those two, there’s still no shortage of local beers as the team is introducing more than a dozen new brews in 2019.

Best for beer snobs: Rhinegeist Truth IPA (4.10/5) ranks highest, followed by Market Garden Citramax IPA (4.08/5) and Fat Head’s Sunshine Daydream IPA (4.05/5).

For more info on Progressive Field’s beer selection, click here.

Los Angeles Angels Angel Stadium

The Angels offer a wide selection of quality beer brewed in San Diego, but Santa Monica Brewing Co. offers fans a hyper-local option. With a sleek wooden design on the cans, the brewery offers a blonde variety, Hazy IPA and regular IPA. And take notice, beer snobs, because it will be harder to find a higher rated beer in Major League Baseball than Saint Archer Mosaic, which scores 4.33/5 on BeerAdvocate.

Best for beer snobs: Saint Archer Mosaic (4.33/5) scores the highest, followed by Karl Strauss Aurora Hoppyalis IPA (4.21/5) and Modern Times Orderville (4.13/5).

For more details on the local beer options at Angel Stadium, click here.