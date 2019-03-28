Headed to Guaranteed Rate Field this season? Here's a look at the beers you can expect to see.

For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Headed to Guaranteed Rate Field this season? The Craft Kave, located on the field level near Gate 2, will roll out 77 different beers on Opening Day and rotate a total of 91 different brews throughout the season. Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark.

Cheapest and most expensive: Grab a beer at Guaranteed Rate Field for as low as $4. Some varieties cost as much as $12.

New for 2019: The White Sox did not provide information on which beer offerings are new for the 2019 season.

Local beer choices: Chicago-based Goose Island offers nine different varieties at Guaranteed Rate Field including Sofie Belgian Saison and 312 Dry Hopped. Revolution Brewing isn’t far behind with five different brews, from Anti-Hero IPA to Fist City Pale Ale to Sun Crusher (pale wheat ale).

Other local offerings include 3 Floyds Gumballhead (pale wheat ale), Half Acre Daisy Cutter (pale ale), Two Brothers Twenty-Plus (pilsner) and Noon Whistle Gose Smack (sour).

Any stadium-specific brews? No.

Best choices for beer snobs: 3 Floyds Gumball Head (4.20/5) rates the highest among the White Sox’ offerings followed by Half Acre Daisy Cutter (4.16/5) and Goose Island Sofie (4.09/5).

Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.