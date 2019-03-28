New York Mets Beer Guide: What to Drink at Citi Field

By The SI Staff
March 25, 2019

For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Headed to Citi Field this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark.

Cheapest + most expensive: The Mets did not provide pricing information for their beer offerings for the 2019 season.

New for 2019: The Mets have added Goose Island Next Coast IPA and Founders Solid Gold Golden Lager to their menu for this season, as well as a selection of new local options, including: Blue Point Delayed Pilsner, Five Boroughs Tiny Juicy IPA and the Interboro Premiere IPA.

Local beer choices: There’s no shortage of New York-brewed options at Citi Field, including the Montauk Wave Chaser IPA, Queens Lager, Oyster Bay Barn Rocker Ale, Coney Island Mermaid Pilsner, Sixpoint Sweet Action (American blonde ale), Montauk Watermelon Session Ale and a Bronx Brewery seasonal option.

Any stadium-specific brews: In March 2018, Denmark-based brewery Mikkeller opened up a 10,000 square foot brewery and restaurant at Citi Field. Mikkeller serves up its special ballpark beer, the Henry Hops IPA, during games in special Mets-themed cans (as seen above).

Best choice for beer snobs: Brooklyn-based Interboro will serve it’s top-rated Premiere IPA (4.27/5) on draft and in cans at Citi Field this season. The Five Boroughs Tiny Juicy IPA (3.98/5), LIC Beer Project’s Burnin’ IPA (4.17/5) and Coded Tiles American Pale Ale (4.09/5) also rank high.

Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

 

 

 

 

