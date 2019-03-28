For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Headed to PNC Park this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark.

Cheapest + most expensive: The Pirates did not provide pricing information for their beer offerings for the 2019 season.

New for 2019: Stella Artois, Guinness, Cigar City Jai Alai, Peroni, Rusty Rail Fools Gold, Southern Tier Mango Crush Session and Southern Tier Brewing Company’s NuJuice IPA are all new items for available this season.

Local beer choices: You might consider Yuengling, America’s oldest brewery, to be somewhat of a local choice for fans at PNC Park. Though it’s brewed in Pottsville not Pittsburgh, Yuengling is still a Pennsylvania beer that has a variety of options available in the ballpark.

Other local options include: Tröegs Sunshine Pils, Victory Summer Love, North Country Bucksnort Stout, Rusty Rail Fools Gold and Yards Brawler.

Any brews I can only find in this stadium? No.

Best choices for beer snobs: Tröegs Perpetual IPA (4.07/5) and Victory Brewing’s Hop Devil (4.06/5) and Prima Pils (4.02/5) rank the highest of PNC Park’s offerings.

