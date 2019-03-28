For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Headed to Oracle Park this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark.

Cheapest: (2018 pricing) 14 oz. domestic drafts are $8.25.

Most expensive: (2018 pricing) 22 oz. premium craft draft beers are $19.25.

New for 2019: New local beers added for this season include brews from Henhouse, Laughing Monk and Russian River, which will be available in the general concession areas.

Local beer choices: Oracle Park started serving 16 oz. cans last season, bringing in a rotating collection of options from small, local breweries such as Moonraker, Temescal, Local Brewing, Altamont and Almanac, just to name a few. There are a ton of highly-rated options and they line up with what you’d see at a local San Francisco beer bar. Some top choices include: Russian River Brewing Company STS Pilsner; Moonraker Brewing 503 In Da 530 Double NE IPA; HenHouse Brewing Company Saison; Pizza Port Chronic Amber Ale; Alamanc Beer Co. Vibes Pilsner; Fieldwork Brewing Company People Power IPA; and Plow Brewing Company Pilsner.

You can also find a large-but-local brewery behind the centerfield scoreboard in Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Plaza, where the Chico, Calif.-based beer maker serves up a selection of beers.

Any brews I can only find in this stadium? The Giants work with a brewery that’s located just a few blocks from the ballpark called Local Brewing Company. This year, the brewery will make a tropical blonde beer, made with fruits from the garden located in centerfield, a custom pilsner for The Gotham Club inside Oracle Park.

Best choices for beer snobs: To be honest, the Giants likely have one of—if not the best—beer menus in MLB. The fact that the San Francisco area is known for its abundance of high-quality craft beers only adds to its authority. There are more than a dozen beers at Oracle Park that rank at a 4.0 or above on Beer Advocate, so you really can't go wrong with any choice if you're a connoisseur. Here are some top-rated options: Russian River Brewing Company Pliny the Elder Double IPA (4.64/5) and Bling Pig IPA (4.36/5); Altamont Beer Works Maui Waui IPA (4.17/5); Almanac Beer Co. Vibes Pilsner (4.03) and Sournova (rotating seasonal sour beer); HenHouse Brewing Company Oyster Stout; Moonraker Brewing Holy Hermit Imperial IPA and YOJO; and a variety of options from The Bruery and Beachwood Blendery, Bare Bottle Brew Co.

