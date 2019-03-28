For the 2019 season, Sports Illustrated reached out to all 30 MLB teams to find out details on each ballpark’s beer offerings. All information was received directly from the team or its food and beverage service provider and is for 2019, unless otherwise noted. All beer lists are subject to change. All rating information for craft beer offerings was sourced from BeerAdvocate. Want to see more MLB ballpark beer guides? See the full list here.

Headed to Tropicana Field this season? Here's a comprehensive look at the beers you can expect to see around the ballpark.​ According to the Rays, locally brewed Reef Donkey is the highest selling craft beer, Bud Light is the top-selling domestic beer and Corona is the best seller when it comes to imported beer.

Cheapest and most expensive: The Rays did not provide pricing information for their beer offerings for the 2019 season.

New for 2019: After introducing roughly 25 new beers in 2018, the Rays aren’t offering any new selections this season.

Local beer choices: The Rays offer a number of beers local to Florida. Tampa-based brewer Cigar City sells Jai Alai IPA, Tampa Style Lager and Invasion IPA at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay Brewing’s Reef Donkey is a popular option while FreeDive IPA and Unholy (Belgian tripel) highlight Coppertail Brewing Co.’s four offerings.

Other local brews include 3 Daughters Beach Blonde, Bimini IPA and Lime Cider; Big Storm Wavemaker Amber Ale; Crooked Thumb Harbor Lager; Cycle Brewing Crank IPA and Peloton Pilsner; Green Bench IPA and Sunshine IPA; Brew Hub Keybilly Island Ale; and St. Pete Brewing Orange Ale.

Any stadium-specific brews? Green Bench Brewing Co. produces its 4-Seam Lager exclusively for Tropicana Field.

Best choices for beer snobs: Cigar City Jai Alai (4.28/5) is one of the highest-rated beers available at any ballpark. Coppertail Night Swim (4.03/5) and Coppertail FreeDive (3.94/5) are also quality options.

