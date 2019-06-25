Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Odds: Men's Winner Over/Under Set at 73.5

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Las Vegas has the over/under for the number of hot dogs consumed by the men's winner set at 73.5.

By Jenna West
June 25, 2019

July 4 is nearly two weeks away and Las Vegas is already setting betting odds on who will win this year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

The over/under for the number of hot dogs consumed by the men's winner is set at 73.5, according to Covers.

11-time champion Joey Chestnut set a new contest record last year by consuming 74 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. The previous record was 72, which he reached in 2017. The odds for Chestnut winning this year's men's division are -888.

Miki Sudo also defended her crown last year and won her fifth consecutive title while consuming 37 hot dogs. The odds for her to take home her sixth Mustard Belt are set at -1229.

Vegas also expects the women's winner will beat Sudo's hot dog count from the last year, with the over/under at 38.5. Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas holds the record for most wieners and buns ever downed in the women's contest with 45.

